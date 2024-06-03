Cornwall’s Marie Curie volunteer collectors raised an impressive £43,000 during the Great Daffodil Appeal - the charity’s largest fundraiser across the month of March.
The Great Daffodil Appeal raises much-needed funds for Marie Curie nurses and healthcare professionals, enabling them to deliver end-of-life care to people with terminal illnesses and support those close to them, as well as funding the charity’s free support line and webchat.
Volunteers are instantly recognisable in their big yellow hats, selling the charity’s daffodil pins for donations.
Call the free support line on 0800 090 2309 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk