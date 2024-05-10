SOUTH West Water have revealed that customers can expect £10 off their next bill thanks to a water-saving initiative.
Customers in Cornwall will get £10 off their next bill after successfully reducing their water use.
The company set household customers the challenge in February as part of a trial tariff, offering a £10 credit if the county collectively achieved the reduction by May 5.
Customers have responded impressively by using around 5 per cent less water over the last three months – helping reduce the water needed to be taken from the environment, and taking money off their bills as well.
The initiative is part of South West Water’s ‘Water is Precious’ campaign to encourage customers, businesses and visitors to use water more efficiently, with the UK believed to need an extra four-billion litres of water a day by 2050 to meet growing demand.
The company is also playing its part with a £125-million investment to increase water resources across the South West.
Laura Flowerdew, South West Water’s chief customer and digital officer, said: “We would like to thank our customers for embracing our Water is Precious campaign. In the face of climate change, it’s important we save this increasingly scarce resource all year round.