LOCALS of a village pub which closed last month have been delighted to learn it won’t be long until the beer is flowing once more.
The Crow’s Nest near Darite shut at the start of January, with the landlords citing economic and personal circumstances as the reason for leaving the business behind.
But now, regular customers and visitors alike have welcomed the news that the landlords of the Copley Arms in Hessenford, Amanda Wernham and partner Shane Norris, will be running the moorland pub.
“The St Austell Brewery offered us a second pub and it is an absolute privilege to have picked up the keys to the Crow’s Nest,” said Amanda, who plans to have the inn re-open within the next couple of weeks.
“It so deserves to be brought back to life. We’ll have food, music, fairy lights – it’ll be a mini-Copley. I am so excited, we can’t wait.”