Replacement buses covering rail services into Cornwall from Plymouth are crowded but everyone should be getting a seat, says GWR after claims the buses are leaving people behind.
In a statement the train operator said: “No bus/coach has left without all passengers having a seat and seatbelt available.
“We have a mix of single decker buses, coaches and mini-buses being used for the rail replacement service. Buses are busy but no one has been left.”
A rail ticket validation problem on the number 11 GoAhead Citybus bus between Plymouth and Liskeard is being resolved the rail provider says after passengers were not permitted to travel. The number 11 stops at Saltash, Landrake, Tideford and Liskeard.
The GWR spokesperson said: “This is an existing, local bus service and in practise works where drivers verify customers have a valid rail ticket.
“However, they do not have the ability to validate 'tap and go cards'. We are speaking with the bus operators to seek a solution for those with these type of tickets.”
The operator also confirms that from today, the Stagecoach service 2 to Plymouth will also be accepting rail users.
The rail improvement works on the track at Devonport are due to continue all week until Friday December 6.