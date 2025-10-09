PASSENGERS are being warned of major disruption to rail travel this weekend, with no CrossCountry services running between Bristol and Penzance due to industrial action by the RMT union.

The strike on Saturday, October 18, involves staff in customer service roles and will affect all CrossCountry routes, with only a limited service operating on a few lines. Trains that do run are expected to be extremely busy and will finish earlier than usual.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action. While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.”

Passengers are urged to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk, as engineering works will add further disruption across the weekend.