Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action. While we will try to run as many services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption.”
Passengers are urged to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk, as engineering works will add further disruption across the weekend.
