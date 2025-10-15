OVER 500 youngsters took to the start line for the first of this year’s East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country series held at Blackadon Farm, Great Trethew.
Sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, the annual series continues to prove popular with a total of 33 different schools taking part.
“We were delighted with the first race of the new series,” said Revis Crowle of the East Cornwall Harriers. “Much like last year, it was a fantastic turnout from all the schools and lots of runners, which is fantastic.”
Organisers praised the enthusiasm and sportsmanship shown by all participants and reminded schools to ensure all race tokens are returned, after several went missing during the event.
Revis added: “We experienced a huge amount of spectators and vehicles at Trethew, but it’s the only venue able to cope with this amount of traffic. With four more scheduled races, where possible, can we ask those attending in the future to car share.”
Keep an eye on the East Cornwall Schools Cross Country Series Facebook page for details of the next race and venue.
Results
Year 3/4 Girls: 1 Millie O’Brien (Bishop Cornsh), 2 Amelia Mullard (Stoke Climsland), 3 Lottie Gorman (Stoke Climsland).
Year 3/4 Boys: 1 Jack Saunderson (Antony), 2 Leo George (Dobwalls), 3 Harry Blackburn (St Nicolas).
Year 5/6 Girls: 1 Theia Jones (Bishop Cornish), 2 Emilia Kennedy (Pensilva), 3 Olivia Webber (Bishop Cornish)
Year 5/6 Boys: 1 Jacob Sweeney (Bishop Cornish), 2 Cameron Edwards (Burraton), 3 Tayton Hamson (Liskeard)
