“These closure orders are only made possible through the support of local residents and partner agencies raising their concerns to police. I would like to encourage the public to report something that doesn’t look quite right. Have you seen an increase in the number of people entering a property near you, especially at unusual times? Or have you noticed an increase in unfamiliar vehicles outside an address in your neighbourhood? These are all signs of possible cuckooing. Please report any information to us – together, we can help protect vulnerable people in our communities. Thank you.”