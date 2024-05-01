CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a chimney fire in Seaton yesterday (April 30) at 7.11pm.
It was reported that one fire appliance from Looe Community Fire Station attended the incident.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew used chimney rods and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the fire.”
Crews also checked the loft space within the property to confirm that the fire had not spread.
To find out more about how to reduce the risk of chimney fires visit the fire and rescue service’s website .