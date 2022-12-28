The Atlantic View Crematorium company is owned by a group of landowners and funeral directors who identified a need for a crematorium in North Cornwall. The new crematorium will enable up to four cremations a day with a ceremony space for up to 160 people. There will be three buildings – a lodge containing administration offices, the cremators, books of remembrance, meeting space and staff facilities; visitor cloakrooms and a ceremony building with two spaces, a vestry and viewing room. The memorial grounds will have a circular walk, pond and sea views with opportunities for scattering and internment of cremated remains.