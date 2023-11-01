AROUND £8,000 has been raised during the past year thanks to creative spirit at a parish church.
The latest exhibition to be staged by the Friends of St John’s at Bodinnick saw local artists putting their work in various media on display.
“It shows what can happen when a few local people come together with a vision,” said Reverend Richard Allen. “The church has had a new lease of life.
“Many more people attend creative services and around £8,000 has been raised in the last year when previously the church didn’t really have an income.”