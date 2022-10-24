Craft sale
Saturday 29th October 2022 6:00 am
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A ‘Stash bash’ craft sale will take place at St Lalluwy’s Church, Menheniot from 10am to 4pm this Saturday, October 29.
This will be a sale of craft materials crafters no longer need, and which others might like to buy to use themselves. For example Mothers’ Union have an amazing variety of knitting wool in many colours and types which they have been given, which could be bought at very reasonable prices.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |