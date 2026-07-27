PAUL SCRAFTON, 50, of The Mount, Par pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and damaging his spectacles at Par on 17 December. Because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature, he was given an 34-week prison sentence suspended for two years. Magistrates said it was a ‘horrific incident’ when he used his vehicle as a weapon to ram the victim’s vehicle three times shunting it across the road. He then ‘savagely beat the victim with eight blows in a brutal and sustained assault’ breaking his glasses. The court heard his victim suffered physical and psychological harm and continues to suffer anxiety. He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Mountlea Drive, Par the same day. He was banned from driving for two years and has to pay his victim £1140.50 compensation, a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.