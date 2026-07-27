FRAUD
GYNEVRA HALL, 53, of Lonsdale Road, Branston, Burton-on-Trent has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with fraud at a Newquay-based charity and at a business in Falmouth.
She is alleged to have, between September 2024 and January 2025, intended to gain £17,512 from GLPBS by abuse of position and is also charged with fraud by false representation when, between June 2024 and January 2025, she is alleged to have dishonestly made a false representation namely she held qualifications required for the role, with intent to gain wages of £43,085. In October 2024, she is also alleged to have used a GLPBS account to settle a personal debt. Hall was the Finance Director of GLPBS (Green Light PBS Ltd) a specialist care provider based in Newquay which supports adults with autism and learning disabilities.
She is also charged with, between February and July 2022, fraud by abuse of position at Falmouth-based company Keynvor Morlift. When she was employed as a Finance Controller, she is alleged to have abused the position to gain £26,364. She will appear in Crown Court on 21 August.
SEX OFFENCES
CALLUM BUTLER, 30, of Henderson Place, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court on two charges of sexually assaulting a woman on Lusty Glaze Beach, Newquay on 11 July, sexually assaulting by penetration a woman on Mitchell Hill, Truro and sexually assaulting a woman at Tintagel on 12 July, sexually assaulting a woman at Perranporth Beach and a woman at Seaton Beach on 13 July and assaulting a woman on Mitchell Hill, Truro on 14 July. He is also charged with harassment by breaching a restraining order made on conviction when he was in the company of a woman he was prohibited from contacting on 30 June. At an earlier court hearing he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Plymouth on 9 March. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 18 August.
JAMIE TRUDGIAN, 32, of Bowling Green Cottages, Bowling Green, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing 2530 Category A indecent images, 1388 Category B images and a prohibited image of a child between December 2018 and May 2024 as well as possessing 55 extreme pornographic images namely 55 moving and still A, 1057 Category B and 684 Category C indecent images of a child and distributing 84 Category A, 37 Category B and 17 Category C indecent images of a child. He will be sentenced on 3 September and was released on conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with a person under the age of 18 with some exclusions.
KEVIN ROWE, 37, of Dymond Court, Bodmin had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail when he failed to turn up to Truro Magistrates Court to be sentenced for failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offender Register.
ASSAULT
ELOISE HANDLEY, 27, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at West Midlands on 16 January. She is also charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm the same day. She admitted breaking her bail conditions on 18 July at Newquay by contacting the alleged assault victim and not residing at an address in Dudley. She was remanded in custody.
JASON HOLLAND, 44, of Moorland Close, Pendeen pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assaulting a woman at Newquay on 19 January occasioning her actual bodily harm. He continues to be remanded in custody and his case was adjourned until 30 July.
JAMIE COON, 33, of High Cross Street, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man at West Hill, St Austell on 19 June and, between 1 January and 19 June, not guilty to a charge of harassment by breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 9 October. He is also facing charges of strangling a woman at West Hill, St Austell on 19 June.
JORDAN SIMPSON, 26, of Landrew Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 8 July and not guilty to damaging a door at her property on 11 July. He will stand trial on 24 February and was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to an area of Bodmin including St Marys Road.
LEON LEE, 18, of Castle Street, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and assaulting a man and damaging a bag, tablet and false teeth at St Austell on 19 July. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 18 August.
PAUL SCRAFTON, 50, of The Mount, Par pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and damaging his spectacles at Par on 17 December. Because it was an unprovoked attack of a serious nature, he was given an 34-week prison sentence suspended for two years. Magistrates said it was a ‘horrific incident’ when he used his vehicle as a weapon to ram the victim’s vehicle three times shunting it across the road. He then ‘savagely beat the victim with eight blows in a brutal and sustained assault’ breaking his glasses. The court heard his victim suffered physical and psychological harm and continues to suffer anxiety. He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Mountlea Drive, Par the same day. He was banned from driving for two years and has to pay his victim £1140.50 compensation, a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.
SCOTT SPICER, 34, of Short Cottages, Torpoint was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a woman at Treliske Lane, Truro in August 2024. He had already pleaded guilty to damaging a bed, TV and kitchen unit at the property. He will be sentenced on 27 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or go to Treliske Lane, Truro.
CLARE EDWARDS, 37, of Swelle Piggery, Poundstock, Bude pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Buttercup Field, Poundstock and damaging his car on 3 February. She was given a community order to have treatment for her alcohol use and for her mental health, fined £120 and ordered to pay £109 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAVID COON, 64, of Belmont Road, St Austell has been sent to prison for four weeks after, on 18 July at Falmouth, he breached a domestic violence protection order imposed by magistrates on 10 July by contacting a woman he was banned from contacting. Magistrates gave the custodial sentence because of his repeat offending and the threat of continued offending.
KNIFE CRIME
ZACHARIA HOWSE, 34, of NFA, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court in custody charged with, at North Street, St Austell on 18 July, threatening a man with a folding pocket knife with a blade which exceeded three inches and, at Market Hill, St Austell on 19 July, assaulting a police officer. His case was listed for 18 August.
DANIEL MONROSE, 39, of Chapel Field, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade at Wheal Northey, St Austell on 19 July. His case was adjourned until 30 July to tie up with other cases.
ROBBERY
MICHAEL DODDS, 21, of Woodfield Road, Flexbury pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and robbing a man of a pair of trainers at Bude on 3 November. His case was adjourned.
BURGLARY
TIMOTHY WILLS, 36, of Newberry Lane, Goonhavern pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling a property at Goonvrea Court, Newquay with intent to steal on 13 June and handling stolen goods, namely tools on 6 March. He pleaded not guilty to burgling a home at Broad Street, Newquay on 13 June and a home in Highertown, Truro in September 2023. He was remanded in custody and the case adjourned until 30 July.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JAMES THORNTON, 42, of Trewhiddle Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a police officer and a man at Moorland Road, St Austell on 18 July and to breaching a criminal behaviour order by acting in a manner that caused people to fear for their safety by threatening to stab them. His case was adjourned to 4 August to tie up with other cases and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Moorland Road, St Austell.
STALKING
JIMMY WILLIAMSON, 32, of Rosenun, Horningtops has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with stalking a woman at various locations in Cornwall between February and July 2026. He is alleged to have followed and approached her at various events and locations and made unwanted contact which had a substantial adverse effect on her day-to-day activities. His case was listed for 21 August and he was released on conditional bail not to enter West Cornwall, as defined by a map, which will be monitored by a GPS tag, or contact his alleged victim.
DRUG DEALING
BRANDAN WHITTINGTON, 24, of Queen Elizabeth Road, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying ecstasy at Launceston in February 2024. He will stand trial on 23 November.
GARRY WHITTINGTON, 57, of Queen Elizabeth Road, Launceston pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying ecstasy at Launceston in February 2024. He will be sentenced on 25 November.
THEFT
ANDREW PAGE, 63, of Trekenning Road, St Columb pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine from the Co-op in Boscowan Street, Truro on 28 June. He was made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order not to go into the shop for two years and ordered to pay £14 compensation and £85 costs.
ANYA CURTIS, 35, of Santos Terrace, Tywardreath Highway pleaded guilty to stealing £15 worth of items from the Co-op at Middleway on 28 May. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £15 compensation.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
KAI BOWERING, 34, of NFA, Liskeard pleaded guilty to causing around £2,000 worth of damage to a marked police car at Newquay on 21 July. Sentence was adjourned to tie up with other cases.
RESTRAINING ORDER
DAVID MICHAEL of Polkyth Road, St Austell had his application to discharge a restraining order made by Truro magistrates on 15 December dismissed. He had claimed that the victim wished for the order to be discharged.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
NANCY YOUNG, 56, of Coombe Park, Cawsand changed her plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Fore Street, Kingsand in March 2025 with 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 26 months which will be reduced by 26 weeks if she completes a course, fined £225 and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £90 surcharge.
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