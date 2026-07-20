ALISTAIR SHILLABEER, 69, of Meadows Bungalow, Trelil has been ordered by Bodmin magistrates to keep his dogs under proper control or risk having them destroyed. Devon and Cornwall Police applied for the order after an incident at Barton Villa on 20 May. The order states that Sooty, Dudley and Molly should be kept under control at all times with his property made secure to prevent them escaping. It also states that warning signs should be placed at all the entrances and exits to his property. Anyone who walks and cares for the dogs must comply with the order and if he decides to pass the dogs on to a new owner, they should be made aware of the conditions and the police should be informed of the new keeper within five days.