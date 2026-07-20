SEX OFFENCES
KEVIN CROSS, 69, of Prislow Fields, Falmouth was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of attempted anal intercourse and indecently assaulting a boy at St Austell. He will be sentenced on 29 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact four people and he must live and sleep at his Falmouth address.
LUKASZ MICHALSKI, 47, of Glenister Park Road, Lambeth, London pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Par Railway Station on 9 January. He was given an eight-month custodial sentence, which was suspended for two years, and ordered to pay his victim £840 compensation, a £187 surcharge and £85 costs. Magistrates gave the custodial sentence because it was a serious assault on a young vulnerable victim. He was made subject to a seven-year sexual harm prevention order banning him from entering railway stations or travelling on the railway whilst under the influence of intoxicating substance; approaching, touching or making an attempt to initiate communication with a female unknown to him (apart from members of staff) on any form of public transport apart from in a genuine emergency.
DAVID WILD, 29, of Sparnon Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing four Category C indecent images of a child and 128 prohibited images of children in September 2023. He will be sentenced on 30 October.
DAVID HEWITT, 53, of St Wenn, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping a woman at St Wenn in October 2017. His case was listed for 7 August.
CORBIN GILL, 20, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of, between May and December 2023, inciting a girl aged 14 to 15, to engage in sexual activity involving penetration. He changed his plea to guilty on a charge of engaging in sexual penetration with a 15-year-old girl when he was 17 years old. He was given a 12-month sentence in a young offenders’ institution which was suspended for two years and put on a six-month curfew to remain at his home between 8pm and 6am daily. He also has to have 12-months treatment for his mental health and register with the police for ten years. He is prohibited from entering an area of Wadebridge until 10 July 2031 and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim indefinitely and to a sexual harm prevention order not to have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16 with a few exceptions.
DOMINIC POLGLASE, 59, of Tamar Park, Coxpark, Gunnislake pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to rape, gross indecency and indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16. Sentence was adjourned until 19 August for a medical or psychiatric report to be prepared and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim and he was put on a 7pm to 7am daily curfew.
ALAN HILL, 68, of Cricket Park, Marhamchurch pleaded guilty to, in October 2023, making 89 Category A indecent images of a child, 44 Category B images and 24 Category C images. He will be sentenced on 23 October.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
SHERIDAN GOATCHER, 47, of Bagbury Road, Bude had a charge of engaging in coercive behaviour at Bude between 2010 and 2024 discharged when he appeared at Truro Crown Court and the prosecution offered no evidence. He was, however, made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman until 13 July 2028.
ASSAULT
ROBERT JOHNSTON, 48, of Timber Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Cornwall Neighbourhood for Change in High Cross, St Austell on 14 July, wounding a man with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, possessing a hammer in a public place and threatening to damage/destroy property. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 18 August.
CONNER MCCONNELL, 33, of NFA, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on 11 July and breaching a restraining order banning him from attending her address which was imposed by Truro Crown Court in April 2025. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 11 August.
WILLIAM MACTAVISH, 37, of School Hill, Wookey Hole has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman at Looe on 21 January. His case was listed for 7 August and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to a farm in Looe.
FRAUD
SAMUEL ROBINS, 38, of Bonython Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court to answer a number of fraud charges connected to his former business, 24 Hour Builds Ltd. It is alleged that, intending to make a gain and cause loss to his victims, between March 2020 and March 2021 at a property in Creakavose, St Stephen, he dishonestly made false representation that he intended to carry out and complete building works which would be completed to a professional standard commensurate with the contract price and the quotes for the works were reasonable and accurate. He faces a similar charge relating to a property in Anthony Road, Newquay as well as charges relating to the payment of VAT. His case was listed for 14 August.
CLAIRE EMERTON, 48, Mayfair Park, Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when she used someone else’s bank card to gain £650 cash for herself at Asda in St Austell on 6 March and £500 cash on 9 March; at Tesco, St Austell £250 cash on or about 26 February, £500 on 19 February, £100 on 4 February and at the Co-op in Bugle and Tesco in St Austell on 20 February £750. She will be sentenced on 16 October and was released on conditional bail not to contact two women or go to an address in Jubilee Meadow, St Austell.
NATALIE HAYNES, 35, of Victoria Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at St Austell between November 2023 and January 2024. She took money and set up credit to make a gain financially and in property. She will be sentenced on 16 October.
STALKING
JEREMY WILKINS, 41, of Beacon Road, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman between 1 December and 28 January when he is alleged to have sent unwanted messages and contacted her causing her serious alarm or distress. The case was adjourned until 23 September and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go to Exeter.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DAVID COON, 64, of Belmont Road, St Austell was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 10 July not to contact a woman or go to an address in Falmouth. He breached the order the same day at Swanpool Street, Falmouth when he met the woman and was fined £150.
ROMEO HAGAN, 28, of Eyres Building, Castle Dyke, Launceston was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 14 July not to contact a woman or go to an area of Castle Dyke or Leat Road, Lifton.
KNIFE CRIME
MAX TILLER, 39, of Moorland Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a box cutter/lock knife at Truro Bus Station on 27 March. His trial was fixed for 15 December.
PERVERTED THE COURSE OF JUSTICE
JORGE BATISTA SIMOES, 46, of Resugga Green Lane, Penwithick has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice. He is alleged to have, between November 2023 and October 2024, at Plymouth, Bodmin and St Austell falsely nominated a man as the driver of a vehicle on four occasions when speeding offences were committed. His case was listed for 7 August.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
JORDAN WOOD, 25, of Trekenning Tourist Park, Newquay pleaded guilty to, at Trekenning Tourist Park between 13 December 2024 and 13 April 2025, causing unnecessary suffering to a Labrador called Chase by inflicting physical abuse on him; between 22 June and 8 August at Trekenning Tourist Park causing unnecessary suffering to a cat called Casper by inflicting physical abuse on him and to, between 16 July and 8 August 2025, jointly with ELLEN GIBSON caused unnecessary suffering to Casper by failing to provide prompt veterinary care for his rib fractures and eye injuries. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 6 August.
ELLEN GIBSON, 24, of Ropery Close, Kilkham, Driffield changed her plea to guilty on charges of, between 13 December 2024 and 13 April 2025 at Trekenning Tourist Park, Newquay, being the person responsible for a labrador called Chance, she caused him unnecessary suffering or permitted it to happen and, between 22 June 2025 and 8 August 2025 at Trekenning Tourist Park, being the person responsible for a cat called Casper, she caused him unnecessary suffering or permitted it to happen. She will be sentenced on 11 September.
KELLY WEARNE, 21, of Clay Lane, Rochdale pleaded guilty to, between 17 August and 10 September, at an address on Chapel Court, Penwithick causing unnecessary suffering to three cats by failing to provide proper and necessary care. She left the cats for a month in a state of dehydration resulting in their death through neglect. She was given a 34-week prison sentence suspended for two years and has to pay a £187 surcharge and £400 costs. An order was made under the Animal Welfare Act to disqualify her in respect of all animals from owning them, keeping them and participating in keeping them for ten years.
LOIS SUMMERS, 38, of Whitecroft, Wadebridge has had a warrant issued for her arrest without bail. She is charged with, on or before August 2025, at land off Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin she caused unnecessary suffering to eight pigs by confining them to a trailer without food, water or bedding; she failed to provide prompt effective treatment for an ectoparasite infestation causing them unnecessary suffering; she failed to ensure the needs of pigs, horses and sheep were met by failing to provide sufficient drinking water; she failed to maintain adequate fencing allowing pigs to stray outside her holding and she failed to dispose of pig carcasses in accordance with EU regulations.
ANTHONY THACKER, 34, of Glenfell Avenue, Saltash pleaded guilty to, on or before 7 September at Dungarth Green, jointly with KATY NELSON, failed to ensure the needs of a bully-type dog called Tank were met when he failed to provide necessary veterinary care for his weight loss and deteriorating health. The case was adjourned until 9 February.
KATY NELSON, 47, of Dungarth Green, Liskeard pleaded not guilty to, on or before 7 September at Dungarth Green, jointly with ANTHONY THACKER failed to ensure the needs of a bully-type dog called Tank were met when they failed to provide necessary veterinary care for his weight loss and deteriorating health. She will stand trial on 9 February.
DANGEROUS DOGS
ALISTAIR SHILLABEER, 69, of Meadows Bungalow, Trelil has been ordered by Bodmin magistrates to keep his dogs under proper control or risk having them destroyed. Devon and Cornwall Police applied for the order after an incident at Barton Villa on 20 May. The order states that Sooty, Dudley and Molly should be kept under control at all times with his property made secure to prevent them escaping. It also states that warning signs should be placed at all the entrances and exits to his property. Anyone who walks and cares for the dogs must comply with the order and if he decides to pass the dogs on to a new owner, they should be made aware of the conditions and the police should be informed of the new keeper within five days.
THEFT
NATALIE HAYNES, 35, of Victoria Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to theft by finding when she stole a mobile phone and bank and gift cards worth £250 at St Austell in November 2023. She will be sentenced on 16 October.
KEANE NEVILLE, 26, of Higher Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty to stealing £50 worth of meat and a vacuum cleaner worth nearly £50 from Aldi in Liskeard on 28 May and a barbecue and confectionary worth £85 on 30 May. Sentencing will take place on 25 September and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Aldi in Liskeard.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
RYAN SIMKINS, 29, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey pleaded guilty to driving on Penarwyn Road on 22 January whilst disqualified and with 485 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 2.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was given a community order and fined £120.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
IVAN PARPULOV, 51, of Rialton Heights, Newquay pleaded not guilty to driving in Rialton, Newquay on 9 June with 142 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will stand trial on 13 January.
WILLIAM TALBOT, 20, of Crantock Street, Newquay had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail when he failed to turn up to Truro Magistrates’ Court to face charges of driving on Blowinghouse Hill, Redruth on 23 January with 43 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20; 162 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50;16 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten; 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and driving without a licence or insurance.
CHRISTOPHER EGGLETON, 67, of Dinas Road, St Columb pleaded guilty to driving on Fore Street, St Columb on 20 June with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES ROBINS, 31, of Minorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to riding an unregistered scrambler motorcycle on St Andrews Road, Par in July 2025 with 4.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, 118 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80 and using the bike without a licence or insurance. He was given a community order, banned from driving for 29 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
NATHAN FRYER, 28, of Parkyns Lane, Lanjeth, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on Gover Road, St Austell on 15 January with 141 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50, 2.5 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and using the vehicle without insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.
ROWAN BICKERDIKE, 25, of Tregrehan Mills, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving with 111 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 on Pentewan Road, St Austell on 25 January. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £832 and ordered to pay a £333 surcharge and £85 costs.
ALICE WYATT, 26, of Penpillick pleaded guilty to driving on Truro Road, St Austell on 20 June with 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if she completes a course, fined £253 and ordered to pay a £101 surcharge and £85 costs.
DEAN TAIT, 31, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin changed his plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Launceston Road, Bodmin on 17 December with 4.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £135 costs.
KRISTIAN LISTON, 19, of Gilliflower Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving at Penzance on 20 November with 4.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, possessing 0.2g of cannabis and using a car without insurance or a test certificate. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
LUKE PARSLEY, 33, of Station Road, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty to driving in Looe Harbour Car Park on 5 April with 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 23 months, which will be reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a course, fined £200 and ordered to pay a £80 surcharge and £85 costs.
KELLY BRUCE, 45, of Florence Park, Callington pleaded guilty to driving on the A388 at St Mellion on 21 June with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 17 months which will be reduced by 17 weeks if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
CHRISTOPHER HOLDING, 37, of The Orchard, Gunnislake pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 6 June. He was banned from driving for 18 months which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £692 and ordered to pay a £277 surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMES ISTED, 49, of Burnshall Cottages, Chillaton pleaded guilty to driving on Hurdon Road, Launceston on 6 February with 2.6 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 9 October.
DAN ROBEY, 30, of Bossiney Road, Tintagel pleaded guilty to driving on Pengelly, Delabole on 22 June with 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 18 months, which will be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
AMANDA CROSS, 60, of Woodville Road, Woodford, Bude pleaded guilty to driving on Stratton Road, Bude on 24 June with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced by three months if she completes a course, fined £477 and ordered to pay a £191 surcharge and £85 costs.
AARON STOCK, 33, of Chapel Street, Holsworthy pleaded not guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 20 June. His case was adjourned until 18 September.
DANGEROUS VEHICLE
DEAN TAIT, 31, of Higher Bore Street, Bodmin, who was facing charges of using a Ford Ranger in a dangerous condition at Bodmin on 17 December, has had the case dismissed with the prosecution offering no evidence.
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