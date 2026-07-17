A RAPIST who invited a woman into his home and another into a hotel room, isolating them, has been jailed for 14 years.
Chris Clark, 32, of Battersea Park Road in London, was convicted by a jury at Truro Crown Court of two counts of rape, when he returned to the court to be sentenced on Friday, July 17.
During the trial, the court heard how, in September 2022, Clark attacked the first victim at a Travelodge he was staying in in Torquay.
Clark, a student doctor, invited the victim to his room before raping her. The second victim in the case told police how in June 2025 she attended Clark’s then home address in Truro.
Clark made sexual advances towards her within the property, to which she repeatedly told him no. Despite this, Clark proceeded to rape the victim.
The two victims were applauded for their extraordinary bravery in reporting what happened to them.
Detective Constable Paola Fantini said: “I welcome the verdict of the jury and the sentence of the court in relation to Chris Clark.
“Clark raped two women who were unknown to each other.
“Clark is a rapist who invited woman into his home and a hotel room, isolated them and carried out the offences with absolutely no regard for whether or not they consented to the act.
“I would like to praise the victims in this case for their extraordinary bravery in reporting what happened to them, and then remaining engaged as the case progressed through the judicial system. It is thanks to them a dangerous rapist has been taken off the streets.
“If you have been affected by this article there is support available. Anybody who has been the victim of sexual violence should report it to us regardless of when the offences took place.
“You will be believed and we will investigate all matters reported to us.”
Support
If anyone has been affected by this article there is support available.
People can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information on rights and how to navigate the criminal justice system.
There is also a Victim Support line on 0808 1689 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
Advice and support can also be found at:
• Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) 0300 3034626
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