BRIAN HANLON, 36, of Trethevy Close, St Cleer pleaded not guilty to driving at Pound Street, Liskeard on 23 October with 117 micrograms of MDMA (Ecstasy) per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 10; 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 10; 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50; 6.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two; to failing to stop when required by a police officer and to driving whilst disqualified. He pleaded guilty to possessing 3.3 grammes of amphetamine. His case was adjourned until 18 August.