SEX OFFENCES
STEPHEN WEARNE, 47, of Treryn Close, St Blazey has been sent to crown court charged with inciting a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity on 22 May last year, arranging the commission of a sexual assault on a child aged under 13 in May 2024 at Grimsby and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification. His case was listed for 24 July at Great Grimsby Crown Court.
JASON TAYLOR, 38, of Mill Lane, Bridgwater pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between 8 and 21 April at Liskeard, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration; publishing an obscene article (namely online conversations with another discussing his past sexual abuse of children) in September 2025; at Liskeard on 9 April, distributing indecent photographs of a child including the most serious Category A and making an indecent image of a child. He was sent to prison for five years and made subject to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children and his use of the internet.
PAUL BARRY, 65, of Tideford Cross pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing an extreme pornographic image which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with a dog, 392 prohibited images of a child and making 365 of the most serious Category A indecent images of a child, 147 Category B images and 6,641 Category C images between 2020 and 2022. His trial was fixed for 19 October.
EDWARD TOPP, 25, of Pattacott Farm, Maxworthy pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making 462 Category A, 360 Category B and 339 Category C indecent images of a child between 2020 and 2022. He was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years and must have treatment for his mental health and do 200 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet.
ANTHONY WEBB, 81, of Treleven Road, Bude was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of numerous historic charges of indecently assaulting a girl aged under 16 at Bude. He will be sentenced on 30 July.
ASSAULT
AMELIA GOLDSMITH, 21, of Treloggan Road, Newquay who was found guilty of assaulting a police officer at Quintrell Downs last July has been fined £180 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge.
ROBERT CHICK, 64, of Castle Avenue, Penarth was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of assaulting a woman at Newquay in December 2023. He was given a two-month prison sentence suspended for two years and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 19 June 2031.
GARETH DINDEEN, 36, of Tremellyn Road, Mitchell changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm on one man by stabbing him on his leg and a second man by stabbing him on his thigh and shin and possessing a knife in August 2023 at an address in Mitchell. He was due to be sentenced yesterday (7 July) and was released on conditional bail not to contact two men.
CONNOR VICARY, 25, of Manson Place, St Dennis changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her at Saint Minver Holiday Park on 20 November and, at St Dennis on 5 November, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm. He was given a 40-month custodial sentence, sent to prison for 27 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 23 June 2036.
RYAN DANIELS, 29, of Salcombe Road, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and strangling a woman at Bugle on 17 November and on 30 October. His trial was fixed for 4 January and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address on Roche Road, Bugle or contact his alleged victim.
MICHAEL STRINGER, 37, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and stealing a bottle of Vodka from Aldi in Newquay on 27 June. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
SAMUEL JONES, 35, of Grove Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Cambridge on 14 November. He was given a community order, has to abstain from alcohol until 29 June 2027, do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £85 costs.
KIERAN PEARCE, 19, of Mulberry Gardens, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with causing a man grievous bodily harm with intent at Par on 26 June. His case was listed for 31 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter St Blazey or Par or contact three people. He has to live and sleep at the Travellers Rest in Illogan where he is on an 8pm to 8am curfew.
RACHEL WARNER, 33, of Treryn Close, St Blazey pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Trezaise Road, Roche on 10 December. She will stand trial on 7 December and was released on conditional bail not to contact her alleged victim or enter the grounds of a property at Trezaise Road, Roche.
BRANDON WOOD, 26, of Treningle View, Bodmin was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of causing a man grievous bodily harm with intent at Bodmin in May 2023. He will be sentenced on 14 August and was released on conditional bail not to go to an address on Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin or contact his victim and was made subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew.
ANTHONY CUMMINGS, 40, of Foxglove Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman on 11 February. A charge of damaging her car tyres at Bodmin on 8 September, which he denied, will remain on file. He was made subject to a community order and must have treatment for his alcohol use and was given a restraining order not to contact his victim, attend the Kinsman Estate area as shown on a map, post or threaten to post anything about his victim on the internet or make available any image of her until 25 June 2031.
MICHAEL BARBER, 39, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Hillside Park on 22 May but not guilty to strangling her that day and not guilty to assaulting her on 20 May. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 13 November.
JEDEDIAH GRIMSHAW, 26, of Holland Road, No Mans Land pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and a man at Liskeard on 5 September, to possessing cannabis and damaging a gate. He has to do 120 hours unpaid work and pay his male victim £100 compensation, £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
REBECCA BOOTH, of Melbourne Road, Liskeard who changed her plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman at Liskeard in February 2023 has been given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years and has to pay her victim £500 compensation and a £187 surcharge.
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard was found not guilty of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm, strangling her and damaging a bedroom unit at St Dominics Close, Bodmin on 6 February when the prosecution offered no evidence at Truro Crown Court.
MATTHEW ROWE, 30, of Westover Road, Callington pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to two men at Callington on 28 October. He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and whilst unfit through drink on Fore Street, Callington. His trial was fixed for 25 January and he was released on conditional bail not to contact three people.
TONY COLLING EDWARDS, 53, of NFA, Torpoint pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm to a man with intent at an address in Carbeile Road, Torpoint on 29 April. A charge of threatening a man with a knife, which he had denied, will remain on file. He was sent to prison for 54 months, his crossbow was confiscated and he was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man or a woman or go to Carbeile Road until 3 July 2036.
O EMPATHY, 58, of City Road, Truro changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and possessing a scythe in a public place at Jacobstowe on 12 October. He was sent to prison for six months.
NONN WILLIAMS, 68, of the Travelodge, Wadebridge has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a woman in Launceston on 4 May. His case was listed for 31 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or go east of a line between Port Isaac and Looe. He must live and sleep at the Travelodge in Wadebridge.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
KIERAN MCKEOWAN, 27, of Chapel Street, Devonport changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman between 2023 and 2024 at Bodmin. He repeatedly assaulted her, threatened her with knives and isolated her from friends. Charges of threatening to kill her, strangling and assaulting her and criminal damage, which he had pleaded not guilty to, will remain on file. He was sent to prison for 37 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 3 July 2036.
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
JASON PAGET, 39, of The Parklands, Erdington changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of aggravated burglary and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm when he entered a flat in Chester Road, Newquay with a taser and cosh in September 2020. He had pleaded not guilty to assaulting a second man and to possessing a stun gun and a cosh. Sentence was adjourned until 18 August for a medical or psychiatric report to be prepared and he was released on conditional bail not to contact three people.
ROBBERY
KAYA PARKER, 33, of Veronica Court, Penmur Road, Newquay pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to robbing a woman of her phone, a scooter and flip flops at Newquay on 21 August. Sentence was deferred until 18 December. She was told that she must not commit any criminal offences, she must enter residential rehabilitation, become drug free and engage with ‘We are with you’ and a social worker. She was made subject to a restraining order not to contact her victim until 26 June 2031.
RYAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Tremodrett Road, Roche was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of robbing a man of his wallet at St Austell on 21 November. He was remanded in custody because of his previous record and character and will be sentenced on 10 August.
DRUG CRIME
REBAZ JAZA, 29, of Bakers Court, Grosvenor Avenue, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing four bags of cocaine totalling 1.6g with intent to supply at Newquay on 25 June. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 July.
CHRISTOPHER LUKE, 44, of Highgate Hill, Indian Queens pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring with others in Cornwall and Birmingham between 2023 and 2026 to supply cocaine and to convert criminal property namely cash. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to supply cannabis. His trial was fixed for 12 February and he was remanded in custody.
DANNY DUNNE, 34, of Rosevear Road, Bugle pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring with others to conceal criminal property at Cornwall and Birmingham between 2023 and 2026 and conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis. His trial was fixed for 12 February and he was released on conditional bail not to contact four people.
NATHAN DYER, 43, of New Molinnis, Bugle pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis and not guilty to conspiring to conceal criminal property with others at Cornwall and Birmingham between 2023 and 2026. His trial was fixed for 12 February and he was released on conditional bail not to contact three people.
ANDREW SLEEP, 61, of Horse Whim Drive, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring with others at Cornwall and Birmingham between 2023 and 2026 to supply cocaine and cannabis and to conceal criminal property. His trial was fixed for 12 February and he was released on conditional bail not to contact four people.
ANTHONY ANEAR, 42, of Landrew Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis with others at Cornwall and Birmingham between 2023 and 2026 and to conspiring with others to conceal criminal property. His trial was fixed for 12 February and he was released on conditional bail not to contact four people.
EMMANUEL OSINAIKE, 27, of Landreath Place, St Blazey has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing cocaine and diamorphine, jointly with RACHEL LILLEY of Kew Kekulyek, Falmouth, with intent to supply at Falmouth on 25 June. Their case was listed for 31 July and they were released on conditional bail not to contact each other.
KNIFE CRIME
JAMES MARSHALL, 37, of Jadeana Court, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a kitchen knife at High Cross Street, St Austell in May 2025. His trial was fixed for 17 November.
JAKE STANGER, 33, of Prince Charles House, Lostwood Road, St Austell pleaded not guilty to possessing a Stanley knife on Stennack Road Industrial Estate, St Austell on 3 February. He will stand trial on 4 January.
BURGLARY
MATTHEW VINCENT, 46, of NFA, Camelford changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with burgling a property at Juliots Well Holiday Park in Camelford and stealing goods of an unknown value in July 2024. He was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must have treatment for his alcohol use.
STALKING
MARTIN GARRETT, 48, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman between September and November by driving up and down her street, slowing down outside her address and persistently attending her address without her permission. He was made subject to a community order and a restraining order not to contact his victim or attend an address in St Marys Road, Bodmin until 3 July 2031. He has to pay a £114 surcharge.
HARASSMENT
COLIN NEEDHAM, 55, of Highway, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to, between 6 June and 11 September, pursuing a course of contact to harass a man by sending multiple threatening and abusive messages – the offence was aggravated due to the sexual orientation of his victim and transphobia. He was ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work and given a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Fareham until 25 June 2029. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
SAM STUTT, 36, of Polvean Terrace, Duloe pleaded guilty to harassing a woman at Bodmin between 29 November and 9 February by sending her 500 messages. Charges of assaulting her on 24 November at an address in Camelford and stalking her were dismissed with the prosecution offering no evidence. He will be sentenced on 13 August and was released on conditional bail not to contact his victim or enter Camelford including Valley Truckle.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LUKE PENTECOST, 33, of Meadowbank Road, Falmouth was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 30 June not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Crantock.
THEFT
SHAY ILES, 20, of Moorland View, Saltash was given a custodial sentence of 14 months, with two-months in prison, at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products worth £203 from Home Bargains in Saltash on 25 May and breaching a criminal behaviour order, made on 5 March, on 10 May when he went to Finn VC Estate and Fore Street in Bodmin and, on 11 May, he entered An Gof Gardens in Bodmin.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
KAREN GROSE, 55, of Oaklands Drive, Saltash pleaded not guilty to destroying clothes and photos worth £1200 belonging to a man at an address in Saltash on Boxing Day. She will stand trial on 20 January and was released on conditional bail not to contact her alleged victim or go to an address in Saltash.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
ANDREW PAGE, 63, of Trekenning Road, St Columb pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Truro on 22 July last year, to being drunk and disorderly at St Nicholas Street, Truro on 4 October and stealing a bottle of wine from Junction Spar in Truro on 13 November. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £6.50 compensation.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
JAMES STANTON, 44, of Manor View, Par pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Robartes Place, St Austell on 13 May. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 23 July.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
ADAM DOWNIE, 47, of Gustory Road, Crantock changed his plea to guilty on charges of driving at Crantock in April 2024 when the proportion of BZE and cocaine in his blood exceeded the legal limit. He was banned from driving for one year, fined £405 and has to pay £400 costs and a £162 surcharge.
ALEXANDER COOK, 21, of Nankelly, Newquay pleaded not guilty to driving on Trebarwith Crescent, Newquay on 21 December with 30 micrograms of Ketamine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 20 and possessing a knife in the car park for Chymedden Apartments on Trebarwith Crescent. He will stand trial on 13 January.
AARON GALLEARS, 50, of Mulberry Gardens, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 in St Austell on 29 January with 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and being in charge of a vehicle on Tavern Barn, Fowey on 18 October with in excess of 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood and possessing 0.3g of cocaine. He will be sentenced on 11 September and was given an interim driving ban.
JENNIFER PURBRICK, 42, of Burden Close, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on the A389 at Lanivet on 8 June with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 12 months which will be reduced by three months if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
BRIAN HANLON, 36, of Trethevy Close, St Cleer pleaded not guilty to driving at Pound Street, Liskeard on 23 October with 117 micrograms of MDMA (Ecstasy) per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 10; 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 10; 800 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50; 6.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two; to failing to stop when required by a police officer and to driving whilst disqualified. He pleaded guilty to possessing 3.3 grammes of amphetamine. His case was adjourned until 18 August.
VINCENZO BELLINI, 40, of Fore Street, Callington pleaded guilty to driving at Callington on 16 January with 3.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. The case was adjourned until 29 July.
ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME
GLEN QUINN, 55, of Slades Road, St Austell was found guilty of breaching an enforcement notice relating to land at Wheal Rumfrey, Telephone Lane, Stenalees when he failed to remove a car port, shipping container and debris from the land relating to its residential use including generators, sheds and patio furniture and to cease using the land to store motor vehicles and other non-agricultural paraphernalia. He was given a two-year conditional discharge but has to pay £1000 costs and a £26 surcharge.
CLOSURE ORDER
7 VERONICA COURT, Penmur Road, Newquay was made subject to a three-month closure order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act on 29 June.
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