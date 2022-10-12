St Blazey man could be banned from driving for two years
Monday 17th October 2022 9:00 am
(Picture: Dreamstime c 73586526 )
TERRY BEYNON, 44, of Bobs Road, St Blazey, pleaded guilty to driving a Transit van on the A390 at Doubletrees, St Blazey on 14 September with 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35. He was made subject to a community order and will have to do 100 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 24 months which will be reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course.
