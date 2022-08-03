Speeding motorists hauled before the courts
Latest speeding cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court
The following reports are from the latest speeding cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:
JESSICA PETHICK, 26, of Werrington Drive, Callington had the case proved she was speeding on the A388 at St Mellion on Christmas Day. She pleaded guilty to failing to tell police who was driving a Ford Ranger who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was fined £246 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Nine points were put on her licence.
ANTHONY MEDLOCK, 57, of Sunrising, Looe had the case proved he was speeding on Alma Road, Plymouth and was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
ALAN MAY, 75, of Valentine Row, Callington pleaded guilty to speeding on Alma Road, Plymouth and was fined £54 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £12 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
DANNY KYLE, 58, of Albert Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to speeding on Saltram Meadow roundabout in Plymouth. Sentence was adjourned until 25 August when magistrates will consider disqualification.
MATTHEW WESTON, 42, of Mountside Road, Par had the case proved he was speeding on the A390 Sticker bypass. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
ALISTAIR GRAHAM, 48, of Pelynt pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at South Brent and was fined £123 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
