JESSICA PETHICK, 26, of Werrington Drive, Callington had the case proved she was speeding on the A388 at St Mellion on Christmas Day. She pleaded guilty to failing to tell police who was driving a Ford Ranger who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was fined £246 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Nine points were put on her licence.