Speeding cases in South East Cornwall dealt with last week
Here are the latest speeding cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:
GRANT MCKINLEY, 42, of Hatt, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 in Plymouth in a van on 16 and 17 September and was fined £660 and ordered to pay £180 costs and a £66 victim surcharge. Six points were put on his licence. He was spared a totting up disqualification because it would have had an adverse effect on his business, resulting in a likely loss of employment for his employees.
CAMERON BRIDGES, 23, of Carey Park, Polperro pleaded guilty to speeding on the A388 at St Mellion and was fined £353, ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
HENRY DUNCAN, 21, of New Road, Landrake, had the case proved he was speeding on the A38 at Chudleigh in a BMW last March. He was fined £220, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
JONATHAN WHITE, 45, of St Neot, had the case proved he was speeding in a Vauxhall Corsa on the A38 at Chudleigh last February. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Four points were put on his licence.
HON TO, 42, of Mountside Road, St Blazey, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A394 at Longdowns, Penryn and was fined £160, ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Five points were put on his licence.
JOHN WILLS, 36, of South Petherwin, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A379 roundabout at Plymstock on 18 February and on Alma Road, Plymouth on 19 February. He will be sentenced on 25 November when magistrates will consider disqualification.
