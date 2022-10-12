Speeding cases in South East Cornwall dealt with last week

GRANT MCKINLEY, 42, of Hatt, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 in Plymouth in a van on 16 and 17 September and was fined £660 and ordered to pay £180 costs and a £66 victim surcharge. Six points were put on his licence. He was spared a totting up disqualification because it would have had an adverse effect on his business, resulting in a likely loss of employment for his employees.