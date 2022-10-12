Liskeard man failed to comply with no entry sign
Thursday 13th October 2022 9:00 am
Share
Liskeard man failed to comply with a no entry sign (Pixabay )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
ROBERT SMITH, 55, of Pengover Park, Liskeard, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a no entry sign on Charter Way, Liskeard and to speeding on the same road and was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |