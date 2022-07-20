Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court

The following reports are from the latest assault cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:

MICHAEL CURRAN, 26, of Trelawney Estate, Madron, Penzance has been given bail after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order when he was found at an address in Station Road, Launceston and not guilty to assaulting a woman by beating in Launceston on 3 July and to intentionally strangling her. Truro magistrates released him from custody on condition he lives and sleeps at his address in Madron and does not contact his alleged victim. He will be back in court on 2 September.

TEIGAN JACKETT, 19, of Kinsman Estate, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Plymouth between 5 and 8 May and to being drunk and disorderly in the ambulance bays of Derriford Hospital. Her case was adjourned until 12 August for a mental health assessment.

LUKE WEST, 30, of Killyvarder Way, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Bodmin last November. He was made subject to a community order, fined £660 and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.