SIMON FLOYD, 56, of The Tree Inn, Stratton appeared before magistrates charged with, between May and September 2023 at The Tree Inn, failing to comply with fire safety measures putting people at risk of death or serious injury. Allegations include failure to equip to an appropriate extent fire detectors and alarms with a fire alarm not working, the doors on the escape route not being fire doors and not offering sufficient protection to escape and an air conditioning unit located in the means of escape. The case was adjourned until 25 March to allow the defendant to take proper legal advice and enter a plea.