ASSAULT
FARRAN KENT, 32, of Gilliflower Place, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Tregear Gardens, Truro last June occasioning him actual bodily harm. He was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, was ordered to have mental health treatment, must do 150 hours unpaid work and pay his victim £1000 compensation as well as a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
RORY LAKE, 37, of Moorland Road, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a police officer on Western Road, Launceston on 10 February and possessing a hunting knife in a public place. His case was listed for 14 March.
DEATH MESSAGE
TOMMY BOTTRILL, 27, of Evenden Court, Torpoint pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Torpoint on 14 December, sending a message that conveyed a threat of death. His case was adjourned until 7 March and he was remanded in custody.
ARSON
MATTHEW BRYANT, 33, of St Michaels Road, Stratton pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to arson with intent to endanger life at Bude on 28 December when he set fire to a property at New Road, Stratton. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 March.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARK MORRIS, 45, of NFA, admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on 9 February by going to an address in Saltash and having contact with a woman he was prohibited from seeing. He was sent to prison for eight weeks because of his ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.
SEX OFFENCES
MARK MCILWAINE, 48, of Elizabeth Court, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Bodmin in 2022. His case is listed for 14 March.
MALCOLM DIXON, 55, of Portland Close, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with eight sex offences including raping two girls aged under 16 in Torpoint and gross indecency with a third girl aged under 16. His case is listed for 14 March.
FRAUD
DANIEL GREENAWAY, 29, of Tremaine House, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between April 2019 and February 2022, committing fraud by obtaining bank accounts, catalogue accounts and bank loans in the name of a woman intending to make gain and expose her to loss and to forging her bank statements. He was given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and has to pay £140 victim surcharge.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
ADAM MCKENZIE, 45, of Mariott Way, Bovey Tracey, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a woman and a man at the Preston Gate Inn, Poughill on 23 November and damaging a pot at the pub. He will be sentenced on 13 March and was released on conditional bail not to enter the Preston Gate Inn or contact his victims.
THEFT
ANDREW PAULL, 47, of NFA, Par has been sent to prison for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing from the Spar and Co-op in Par, the Co-op in St Blazey and the Co-op in St Austell. He also pleaded guilty to fraud when he used another person’s bank card.
CHEYENNE CURGENVEN, 21, of Moorland Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Vodka from Marks & Spencer in Truro in November. She was ordered to have treatment for her alcohol use and fined £40.
DRUGS OFFENCES
CHRISTOPHER FRANCIS, 50, of Well Lane, St Cleer pleaded guilty to producing 14 cannabis plants and 1.301g of cannabis at St Cleer on 8 October. He will be sentenced on 14 March.
OUTRAGING PUBLIC DECENCY
PETER TOMS, 70, of Riverside Cottages, Truro Road, Lanivet was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court on four charges of outraging public decency by masturbating in his garden shed.
CAUSED ANNOYANCE
SHEILA HONEY, 69, of Treclago View, Camelford failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to be sentenced for persistently making use of the public communications network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety to others. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
FIRE SAFETY
SIMON FLOYD, 56, of The Tree Inn, Stratton appeared before magistrates charged with, between May and September 2023 at The Tree Inn, failing to comply with fire safety measures putting people at risk of death or serious injury. Allegations include failure to equip to an appropriate extent fire detectors and alarms with a fire alarm not working, the doors on the escape route not being fire doors and not offering sufficient protection to escape and an air conditioning unit located in the means of escape. The case was adjourned until 25 March to allow the defendant to take proper legal advice and enter a plea.
FOOD SAFETY
DAVID HEWITT, 52, of Rosedown Eggs, St Wenn pleaded guilty to, on or before March 2024, failing to comply with four Food Safety and Hygiene regulations. They include failing to ensure that equipment which food came into contact with was effectively cleaned. Sentence was adjourned until 25 March.
DANGEROUS DOG
ROSEMARY PENN of Penwind Farm, Muddy Lane, Mount, Bodmin has had an offence of owning a dangerous dog which was not kept under proper control withdrawn by police. The court heard that Ms Penn has now made steps to abide by the Voluntary Control Order. Police have reserved the right to reinstate the proceedings should any further reports come to light.
BREACH OF ORDER
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 47, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order at Bodmin on 11 February by acting in a manner which caused another to fear for their safety. He was given a community order and put on an eight-week curfew to remain at his home daily from 7pm to 10 am and he must have treatment for his alcohol use.
DANIEL HILL, 38, of Exeter Street, Launceston admitted breaching a community order imposed when he was convicted of possessing a crowbar on Exeter Street, Launceston in March 2023. The order was revoked and he was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
CHRISTOPHER ROGERS, 61, of Bolventor pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Higher Treween Road, Altarnun on 12 January without due care and attention, whilst banned from driving and without insurance. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 13 March.
FINAN ARCHBOLD, 24, of Top Road, Griffydam pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to five people including three from the same family when he drove his Mazda without due care and attention on the B3263 Treven, Tintagel on 27 August 2023. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 14 March.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
MICHAEL GLANFIELD, 54, of Treffry Way, Par pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on the A30 at Okehampton last August and to driving with 635 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and driving without insurance. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 28 March.
ROBBIE MOGFORD, 27, of Higher Fernhill, St Giles on the Heath pleaded guilty to driving on St Thomas Road, Launceston last September with 5.3 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two, without a licence and insurance. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £700 and ordered to pay a £280 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MICHAEL MATHIESON, 52, of Lower Kelly, Calstock pleaded guilty to driving a Transit van at Kelly Bray on New Year’s Eve with 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course, fined £576 and ordered to pay a £230 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
MATTHEW CAMP, 56, of Quarry Street, St Germans changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of failing to tell police who was driving a Transit van who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay a £184 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
USED HANDHELD PHONE
YASMIN LEVERTON, 33, of Maitland Cottages, Kelly, Lifton had the case proved she was driving on the A30 at Launceston in September 2023 whilst using a handheld phone and without insurance. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs. She was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
SPEEDING
ROBERT AYRES, 71, of Beech Road, Callington had the case proved he was speeding through St Ann’s Chapel on 1 August and on 5 September 2023 and in Exminster on 10 August. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, fined £160 and ordered to pay a £64 victim surcharge and £270 costs.