AARON CROWHURST, 33, of Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Bodmin on New Year’s Day occasioning her actual bodily harm, not guilty to assaulting the woman and a man at an address in Bodmin on 11 January and not guilty to strangling her between 21 and 26 December. His trial was listed for 24 September and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Bodmin or contact the woman and to remain at his home in Camelford between 12 noon and 6am daily.