SEX OFFENCES
JAYDON CRADDOCK, 22, of Rose Hill, St Blazey was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of sexually assaulting a woman in St Austell in November 2022. The case was discharged when the prosecution offered no evidence.
ANDREW JOHNSON, 55, of Penhale Meadow, St Cleer pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inciting a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity by exposing her breasts. He pleaded not guilty to touching a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl in a sexual way. His case was adjourned until 13 March.
CARLY HICKMAN, 37, of NFA, has been sent for trial at Truro Crown Court charged with, at Keast Mews, Fore Street, Saltash on 27 February she outraged public decency by masturbating. She was remanded in custody until her next hearing on 1 April.
ASSAULT
NICK ALEXANDER, 57, of Hall Barton Farm, Pelynt pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Tregurrian, Newquay last March occasioning her actual bodily harm. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, must have mental health treatment for 12 months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to Penvose Farm Holiday Park until 28 February 2030.
JOSHUA COOPER, 33, previously of Launceston now of Trevarthian Road, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on High Cross Street, St Austell on 23 January and to threatening two men on Boscawen Street, Truro on 11 January. He was made subject to a community order and must abstain from drinking alcohol until 1 July. He also has to attend rehabilitation activities, do 80 hours unpaid work and pay £85 costs.
NATHAN CARBY, 27, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Royffe Way, Bodmin on 4 March and to damaging property in her home. The case was adjourned until 12 June.
RYAN BARTLETT, 36, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on the Finn VC Estate in Bodmin last July and to possessing 0.1 grams of cannabis. He will be sentenced on 12 May.
BARRY MCLEAN, 30, of Maple Close, Callington has been sent to prison for 15 months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm on 14 December. He had pleaded not guilty to kidnapping the man, robbing him of his mobile phone and possessing a knuckle duster at Castle Dyke, Launceston on 14 December. The judge ordered these counts to remain on file. Mclean was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 25 February 2030.
TRAVIS BUTTON, 24, of Carlton Way, Liskeard has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a police officer at Liskeard on 3 April, entering two homes with intent to steal, damaging a Range Rover Evoque and stealing a bag and, on 17 March, entering the doctors’ corridor at Oaktree Surgery with intent to steal. His case will be heard on 4 April.
SIMON HENDRA, 36, of St Marys Road, Lanstephan has been sent to prison for 15 months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm on 14 December. He had pleaded not guilty to kidnapping the man, robbing him of his mobile phone and possessing a metal pole and a knuckle duster at Castle Dyke, Launceston on 14 December. The judge ordered these counts to remain on file. Hendra was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 25 February 2030.
AARON CROWHURST, 33, of Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman in Bodmin on New Year’s Day occasioning her actual bodily harm, not guilty to assaulting the woman and a man at an address in Bodmin on 11 January and not guilty to strangling her between 21 and 26 December. His trial was listed for 24 September and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Bodmin or contact the woman and to remain at his home in Camelford between 12 noon and 6am daily.
ROWAN WENDEN, 31, of Western Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Pathfields, Bude last August and failing to provide her with a specimen of breath when suspected of a traffic offence. He was banned from driving for 12 months, made subject to a community order and ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation, a £200 fine and a £114 victim surcharge.
MICHAEL BAGLEY, 45, of Treleven Road, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man in Bude on 17 August occasioning him actual bodily harm, using threatening behaviour and possessing a knife on Treleven Road. His next hearing is on 4 April.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
WILLIAM DENNISON, 18, of Brooke Close, Saltash pleaded guilty to possessing a concealed credit card knife on Babis Farm Way, Saltash on 6 February. He will be sentenced on 2 May.
HARASSMENT
JAMES CROSBY, 38, of the Travelodge in Saltash pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on 3 March by going to Atlantic Motor Services in Valley Truckle, Camelford which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order made on 17 February. He was fined £100.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
WILLIAM WOON, 49, of St Dominics Close, Bodmin failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of using threatening behaviour in Bodmin last July. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
JONATHAN TILLEY, 31, of NFA, pleaded not guilty to using threatening behaviour towards staff at Morrisons in Liskeard on 19 December and to failing to comply with a community protection notice by engaging in behaviour that may cause the public serious nuisance or distress. His case was adjourned until 20 March.
DRUNK
DONALD BENNEY, 48, of Pool Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to being drunk in Dundance Lane, Pool on 16 December. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVING WITHOUT CARE
GARY BAKER, 54, of The Globe, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving on Callington Road, Saltash without due care and attention on 17 March. He was fined £80 and had six points put on his licence. He was spared a driving ban because of his medical condition.
RHEA THORINGTON-JONES, 38, of Slate Avenue, Liskeard had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to court to answer charges of driving without due care and attention on the A38 at Liskeard on 27 October, failing to stop on Plymouth Road, Liskeard when required to by a police officer, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle after the Secretary of State refused to grant her a driving licence on account of her disability in December 2021.
TERRI HAYNES, 34, of Morwenstow pleaded guilty to driving through St Giles on the Heath without due care and attention in August 2023. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Seven points were put on her licence.
DRIVE WHILST DISQUALIFIED
CHARLIE HUGHES, 45, of Foxglove Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on Dennison Road, Bodmin last September. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £916 and ordered to pay a £366 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
JOSHUA MARSH, 26, of Lantic Road, Fowey had a warrant for his arrest issued after he failed to turn up to court charged with driving over the drug drive limit and without a licence.
PAULA TURNER, 44, of Doubletrees, St Blazey pleaded guilty to driving at St Mewan on 16 February whilst unfit through drink. She was banned from driving for a year which will be reduced by three months if she completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
LEWIS ROBERTS, 28, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 at Glynn on 15 February with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 16 May.
DANIEL ROWLING, 42, of Well Lane, Liskeard pleaded guilty to failing to provide police with a specimen of urine for analysis on 4 January whilst being investigated for an offence and guilty to failing to attend court. He was sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 27 March.
SIMON MARTIN, 33, of Valentine Row, Callington pleaded guilty to driving on Dunheved Road, Launceston last September with 3.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £375 and ordered to pay £150 surcharge and £80 costs.
LIAM STROUT, 25, of Homer Park, Port Isaac pleaded guilty to driving in St Ives on 15 February with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and to driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced by three months if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
NO LICENCE
STEVEN BAKER, 47, of West Lane, Landrake who had pleaded guilty to having no driving licence, MOT or insurance for a vehicle he was using on Old Ferry Road, Saltash in January 2024 has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
SPEEDING
STUART WHEELER, 39, of Truro Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 in Plymouth in May 2023. He was spared a totting disqualification because it would cause exceptional hardship to two of his employees who would lose their jobs, it would impact on his wife’s job and on his children’s medical appointments and his struggling company would lose contracts. He was fined £153 and ordered to pay a £61 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
MICHAEL MATHIESON, 53, of Lower Kelly, Calstock pleaded guilty to speeding through St Ann’s Chapel in August 2023 and on the A38 at Carkeel in February 2024. He was fined £122 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.