DEVON and Cornwall Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the St Austell area.
Katie Clementson was reported missing on Monday, April 21 and was believed to have been seen in Truro on Tuesday 22.
Katie is described as a white female of medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall. She has blond hair and brown eyes.
Enquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for any information which may assist us.
Anyone who sees Katie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log 692 of April 21