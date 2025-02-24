A FORMER Devon and Cornwall Police officer is due to appear in court next week to face charges of misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation.
Former temporary Police Sergeant Martyn Newitt, aged 39 of Dobwalls, Liskeard, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 25, to face the MIPO charges.
The first charge relates to allegations that between May 2020 and December 2021, the former officer formed an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public whom he had met while on duty.
The second charge relates to allegations that between June 2020 and April 2021, he caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure unauthorised access to a program or data held in a computer 'Contrary to section 1(1) and (3) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.'