Fined for having faulty tyres
Thursday 22nd September 2022 2:00 pm
Drivers urged to check vehicles before travelling (UNSPLASH )
DEREK NELSON, 39, of Chapel Row, Widegates, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Liskeard Road, Callington which had an illegal tyre depth. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Three points were put on his licence.
