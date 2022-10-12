YANIS TYLER, 30, of Hillside Terrace, Downderry, has been sent for trial at Truro Crown Court charged with, between August and October 2022, stalking a woman and her friends, causing her serious distress and having a substantial adverse effect on her day-to-day activities; entering a cottage at St Germans as a trespasser on 16 August assaulting a man and stealing a phone. He is also charged with possessing cannabis resin at Torpoint the same day.