Downderry man sent to trial for stalking and causing “serious distress”
Tuesday 18th October 2022 7:00 am
YANIS TYLER, 30, of Hillside Terrace, Downderry, has been sent for trial at Truro Crown Court charged with, between August and October 2022, stalking a woman and her friends, causing her serious distress and having a substantial adverse effect on her day-to-day activities; entering a cottage at St Germans as a trespasser on 16 August assaulting a man and stealing a phone. He is also charged with possessing cannabis resin at Torpoint the same day.
He was remanded in custody and his case will be in crown court on 4 November.
