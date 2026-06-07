SEX OFFENCES
IAN FRAPE, 59, of The Orchard, Highgate Hill, St Columb has been given a 13-year custodial period and sent to prison for nine years after he was convicted at Truro Crown Court of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 and indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14. Charges of exposing his genitals at St Stephen and St Newlyn East in 2024, which he had pleaded not guilty to, will remain on file. He was made subject to a restraining order not to have any contact with his victim until further notice.
CORBIN GILL, 20, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of inciting a girl aged 14/15 to engage in sexual activity. He changed his plea to guilty on a charge of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. Sentence was adjourned until 25 June and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address and a shop in Wadebridge, Bodmin College or contact three females.
ALEXANDER PINO, 57, of Battery Park, Polruan pleaded guilty to making two Category B indecent images of a child at Fowey in May 2023. He will be sentenced on 24 July.
DAVID RIELLA, 61, of Russell Street, Liskeard was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court when the prosecution offered no evidence on a charge of sexually assaulting a woman at Looe in May 2023.
MICHAEL BOOTH, 52, of West Street, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of sexually assaulting by penetration a woman at Hayle on 21 December. He had already pleaded guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm the same day. Charges of threatening her with a knife and attempting to rape her will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced today, 10 June.
GARRY WILLS, 57, of Valley View, St Keyne pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 14 or 15 and raping a woman at St Keyne. His trial was fixed for 19 April 2027 and he was released on conditional bail not to contact any prosecution witnesses.
LEON MORSE, 26, of Barrabill Way, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman on the Finn VC Estate, Bodmin in February 2025. His case was listed for 26 June.
EDWARD TOPP, 25, of Maxworthy, Launceston has been committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to making 462 Category A, 360 Category B and 339 Category C indecent images of children between 2020 and 2022. His case is listed for 25 June.
MATTHEW TESDALE, 35, of Kala Fair, Westward Ho pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism by recording a private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification at Crackington Haven in August 2024. He was ordered to pay a £517 surcharge and £85 costs.
GUN CRIME
TRISTAN EDGE, 45, of NFA, Newquay has been given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing a replica air pistol with intent to cause a man and a woman fear of violence, to using or threatening violence and to possessing 0.82 grams of cocaine at Newquay on 23 December. He was also given an order to abstain from consuming alcohol until 26 September.
ASSAULT
DYLAN CLEAVE, 19, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Newquay between 14 and 17 November and on 19 March and to engaging in coercive behaviour between September last year and 26 April by using violence towards her on at least two occasions He will stand trial on 23 November and was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim or enter an area west of the A30 as defined on a map and to live and sleep at Pleasant View Farm, St Ive, Liskeard on a 7pm to 7am curfew.
RYAN DANIELS, 29, of Salcombe Road, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court after he pleaded not guilty to assaulting and strangling a woman at Bugle on 30 October and 17 November. His case was listed for 26 June and he was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in Roche Road, Bugle or contact his alleged victim.
JOWAN FARGHALY, 35, of McCarthy Drive, St Stephens pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and damaging a door, wall, carpet cleaner, kitchen utensils and a mobile phone at Eden Close, Par in February 2025. He was given a 39-week prison sentence suspended for two years and must have treatment for his mental health and was given a restraining order not to contact his victim. He has to pay a £187 surcharge and £400 costs.
CONNOR VICARY, 25, of Manson Place, St Dennis changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at St Dennis on 5 November and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm and strangling her at St Minver Holiday Park on 20 November. He pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning her at the holiday park on 20 November and at St Dennis on 5 November and not guilty to sexually assaulting her between 30 September and 1 November. These counts will remain on file. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 26 June.
SAM LAYER, 35, of Beatrice Avenue, St Stephens pleaded guilty to assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Saltash in March 2025. He will be sentenced on 7 August.
DARREN TOMKISS, 47, of Fore Street, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Cout charged with stealing cosmetics worth £139.98 from Boots in Bodmin on 23 January, stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Bodmin on 29 and 30 January and 2 February and breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Sainsbury’s and Spar on 23 January and Asda on 29 January. He has pleaded not guilty to assaulting and strangling a woman at St Dominics Close, Bodmin on 6 February. The cases were adjourned until 9 July and he was remanded in custody because of his previous record and character with a realistic prospect he will be given a custodial sentence.
STUART HALL, 56, of Nicholas Meadow, Higher Metherell, Callington was found guilty in his absence at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court of assaulting a man at Higher Metherell in October 2024. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. The court heard he attacked his victim twice, pinning him to the ground, verbally intimidating and threatening him. Magistrates noted he has shown no willingness to engage with probation or any community-based sentence and considered a fine was not appropriate for such an aggressive assault. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 28 May 2027.
MATTHEW ROWE, 30, of Westover Road, Callington has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a man at Callington and driving dangerously and whilst unfit through drink on Fore Street, Callington on 28 October. He has pleaded not guilty to the drink charge. His case was listed for 26 June and he was released on conditional bail not to contact three people.
HOWARD HART, 34, of Poplar Close, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, with or without intent, on a man at Port Eliot Estate on 19 July last year. He will stand trial on 23 September.
SIMON SCHEMANOFF, 44, of River View, St Anns Chapel was found guilty of assaulting a woman by spitting on her at St Anns Chapel on 23 March – he had denied the offence. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £72 surcharge and £650 costs.
ALASTAIR GILBERT, 39, of West Street, Kilkhampton pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Bude on Boxing Day 2010 and in July 2019 but pleaded not guilty to assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm between December 2017 and January 2018. He will be sentenced on 10 July.
DAVID RUSSELL BLEE, 64, of Palmers Terrace, Treknow, Tintagel pleaded not guilty to deliberately damaging a vehicle at King Arthur’s car and coach park, Tintagel on 24 June and not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Tintagel on 17 November. He will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 18 November.
ROBBERY
KAYA PARKER, 33, of Veronica Court, Penmur Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a woman of a scooter, mobile phone and flip flops at Newquay on 21 August. Her case was listed for 26 June.
THREATS TO KILL
CHRISTOPHER COSSLETT, 40, of Crescent Road, Sarn, Bridgend pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to threating to kill a woman at Looe on 21 May last year and not guilty to sending her a message threatening to slit her throat. His case was adjourned to 12 August and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
OFFENSIVE WEAPON
DANIEL MONROSE, 39, of Chapel Fields, St Austell pleaded guilty to possessing offensive weapons, a metal spanner and a kitchen knife at St Austell bus station and using threatening behaviour on 1 June, to criminal damage to a lighting bollard at Wheal Northy Surgery on 15 April and to racially aggravated behaviour at Bodmin on 5 September. He will be sentenced on 30 July.
MAX TILLER, 39, of Moorland Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a box cutter/lock knife at Truro Bus Station on 27 March. His case is listed for 3 July.
TYLER GAY, 25, of St Nicholas Street, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a kitchen knife at Bodmin Police Station in May 2025. His case was listed for 3 July.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Hvide Hus, Newquay has been given a six-week prison sentence after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on 28 May by meeting a woman, messaging her, calling her numerous times and attending her address within weeks of the order being made on 5 May. The custodial sentence was imposed because it was the second breach of the order, there had been an escalation of threats, a previous custodial sentence had no effect and his disregard for court orders.
STALKING
MARTIN GARRETT, 48, of Harvey Street, Torpoint pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman by driving up and down her street, slowing down outside her house and persistently attending her address between September and November last year. He will be sentenced on 3 July and was released on conditional bail not to contact two females and a man or go to St Marys Road, Bodmin.
HARASSMENT
PAUL HUGHES, 54, of Notter Farm Bungalow, Notter pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a restraining order imposed by magistrates in April 2023 by, in June and July 2024, sending emails to a woman he was prohibited from contacting. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 June.
CARLY HICKMAN, 38, of King Edwards Road, Chatham has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a restraining order between 21 and 26 May at Liskeard Road, Callington by contacting a woman she was prohibited from contacting by an order made in September 2016.
THEFT
DJOSHUA ENGLAND, 28, of Bodgara Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to stealing £150 worth of food from the Co-op in Torpoint on 14 May. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and fined £200.
SHAY ILES, 20, of Moorland View, Saltash pleaded guilty to stealing £203 worth of cleaning products from Home Bargains in Saltash on 25 May and to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to Finn VC Estate and Fore Street, Bodmin on 10 May and An Gof Gardens, Bodmin on 11 May. He has been committed to Truro Crown Court in custody for sentence. Magistrates noted he has a prolific record of non-compliance of court orders and offences were committed when he was only three months into a Crown Court suspended sentence which he had breached. He will be sentenced on 2 July.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
ADRIAN WILLS, 45, of Treburley Close, Treburley, Launceston pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man on the A388 at Launceston in April 2025 by driving without due care and attention. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £1107 and ordered to pay a £443 surcharge and £85 costs.
CONNOR WYLIE, 22, of Woburn Road, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing serious injury to a woman by careless driving on the Launceston link road on 17 September. His trial was fixed for 30 September
DANGEROUS DRIVING
DANIEL COMMON, 28, of NFA, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court on charges of driving dangerously, failing to stop for police, driving with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35 and driving without insurance on Moorland Road, St Austell on 19 December. His case was listed for 3 July. He pleaded guilty to failing to turn up to Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 24 April and was fined £50.
DROVE WITHOUT CARE
THOMAS MACFARLANE, 22, of Carminow Way, Newquay pleaded guilty to riding a Kawasaki without due care and attention on Fore Street, Alma Place and Trevena Terrace, Newquay on 18 October and without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £230 and ordered to pay a £92 surcharge and £120 costs.
MARK TYNAN, 30, of North Road, Holsworthy had a warrant issued for his arrest by Bodmin magistrates after he failed to answer bail. He was found guilty in his absence of driving on Wooda Road, Launceston in January 2024 without due care and attention, of failing to stop after an accident when his VW Golf damaged a garage on Wooda Road and driving with 6.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two.
FAILED TO STOP
FINLAY WANLESS, 21, of Grassmere Way, Saltash pleaded guilty to failing to stop his motorbike and give his details after a road accident which damaged another vehicle and to driving without a licence on Saltash Road, Callington on 6 November. He will be sentenced on 7 August.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
OLIVIA HIGGINS, 23, of Pine Lodge Hotel, Henver Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to driving on Treloggan Lane, Newquay on 9 January with 206 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the limit of 80. She was banned from driving for 36 months, which will be reduced by 36 weeks if she completes a course, fined £769 and ordered to pay a £308 surcharge and £85 costs.
LEE HARRIS, 30, of Edgcumbe Road, Roche pleaded guilty to driving with 573 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 on St Michaels Way, Roche on 14 December. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £1077 and ordered to pay a £431 surcharge and £85 costs.
ALAN BOYLING, 48, of Trerank Farm, Roche pleaded not guilty to driving a tractor on Carnego Lane, Summercourt on 10 May with 109 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will stand trial on 9 September.
TRISTAN BERESFORD, 38, of Mountbatten Road, Penwithick changed his plea to guilty on a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence. He was banned from driving for 17 months, which will be reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course, has to pay a £623 surcharge and £160 costs.
HARVEY ALDRIDGE, 24, of Landrends Cross, Trebursye Road, Launceston was found guilty of driving on the B3254 at Yeolmbridge in February 2025 with 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35, of failing to report an accident when his vehicle hit the wall of a property and of permitting the vehicle to rest in such a position as to involve a danger of injury to other road users. He was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 14 August.
DEAN WEARNE, 43, of Mount Camel, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving on the A39 at Bodmin with 473 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 last July. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £320 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 35, of Ocean Rise, Scredda changed his plea to guilty on charges of, in 2025 at Minorca Lane, Bugle, depositing controlled waste, namely roof tiles in plastic bags and vehicle tyres, without a permit. Sentence was adjourned until 6 October for a Criminal Behaviour Order application and pre-sentence reports.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.