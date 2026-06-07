IAN FRAPE, 59, of The Orchard, Highgate Hill, St Columb has been given a 13-year custodial period and sent to prison for nine years after he was convicted at Truro Crown Court of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 and indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14. Charges of exposing his genitals at St Stephen and St Newlyn East in 2024, which he had pleaded not guilty to, will remain on file. He was made subject to a restraining order not to have any contact with his victim until further notice.