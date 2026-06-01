DRUG CRIME
NATHAN DYER, 43, of New Molinnis, Bugle; ANDREW SLEEP, 61, of Horse Whim Drive, St Austell; DANNY DUNNE, 34, of Rosevear Road, Bugle and ANTHONY ANEAR, 42, of Landrew Road, St Austell have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis between West Midlands and Cornwall between January 2023 and April 2026 together with JOSIE TUCKER, 40, and DAVID ROWAN, 42, of Norbury Road, Birmingham; SEAN BUSHELL, 44, of Broomhill Lane, Great Barr, Birmingham and CHRIS LUKE. They also face charges of transferring criminal property, namely cash, by means of physical exchange and electronic transfer. Their case was listed for 19 June and they were released on conditional bail not to contact four people.
MARTIN HANKINS, 43, of West Ashton Road, Trowbridge pleaded guilty to possessing 142 grams of cannabis with intent to supply at Newquay on 10 August. He will be sentenced at Swindon magistrates court on 8 July.
MICHAEL ESCRITT, 25, of Hillside Park, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing 10.5g of cannabis and 0.1g of diamorphine at Bodmin on 7 September. He was fined £80.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
BRANDON-LEE NELSON, of Rectory Road, St Stephen has had £5609.34 cash seized for a further six months under the Proceeds of Crime Act with police suspecting it was obtained through unlawful conduct.
FRAUD
STUART DILLOWAY, 36, of Cleers Crescent, Whitemoor has been given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to defrauding Retallick Resort and Spa of £14,152.80 by providing his bank details to customers and members to make payments for services provided by the Resort. He has to do 240 hours unpaid work and pay a £187 surcharge.
SEXUAL OFFENCES
ALAN MUGFORD, 86, of Clearwater View, St Austell was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of indecent assault and gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 between 1994 and 1995.
JAY CAPEWELL, 19, of Melrose Avenue, Plymouth pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Foxhole in November 2024 and suffocating her between 11 and 24 November 2025. He was remanded in custody and the cases adjourned until 8 June. He was found not guilty of raping, sexually assaulting and assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at an address in Foxhole in November 2025, suffocating her between 1 September and 11 November 2025 and assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm on 15 October 2025.
SYDNEY MULLEY, 70, of Daniels Lane, St Austell who faced three counts of making indecent images of a child died on 14 May.
CORBIN GILL, 20, of Berrycoombe Vale, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping a 15-year-old girl at Bodmin in December 2023 and not guilty to, between May and December 2023, causing a girl aged 14 to 15 to engage in oral sexual activity. He pleaded guilty to engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. His case was adjourned until June 1 and he was released on conditional bail not to enter a road in Wadebridge, go to a specific shop in Wadebridge, not to loiter or go to Bodmin College or contact three females.
JASON TAYLOR, 38, of Mill Lane, Bridgwater pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between 8 and 21 April at Liskeard, arranging or facilitating an act, which he believed another person would do in the county of Kent, which incited a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration, to distributing three Category A and one Category B indecent images of a child at Liskeard on 9 April and to making a Category C indecent image of a child at Liskeard on 20 April. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 30 June.
JAMIE BELL, 20, of Portuan Road, West Looe was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at Looe in October 2023 and strangling a woman at Looe between June and July 2024.
HAYDN SAUNDERS, 62, of Hale Lane, Honiton pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with two girls aged under 16 at Liskeard between November and December 2024. He sent both messages on Facebook and WhatsApp talking in a sexual way. He also pleaded guilty to causing a child aged 14 to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity. He was given a 15-month prison sentence and made subject to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet.
DAVID LEVERINGTON, 34, of Saham Hills, Thetford pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, at Looe on 2 March 2024, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, attempting to cause a 12-year-old child to look at an image of a person masturbating and, between February and March 2024, attempting to engage in sexual communications with a girl who had told him she was 12-years-old. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and will have to do 140 hours unpaid work. He was made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order limiting his contact with children and his use of the internet, he will have to register with the police for ten years and has to report to Bodmin police station.
KRISTIAN HARVEY, 23, of Chapel Place, Pillaton pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to distributing 12 Category A indecent photographs and one Category B photograph of children at Saltash on 1 November 2021 and making 15 Category A, five Category B and two Category C still and moving indecent images of a child between October 2021 and September 2022 at Saltash. He will be sentenced on 11 June and was released on conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
THREATS TO KILL
GORDON OWENS, 47, of High Street, Delabole pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a woman at Delabole on 21 July. Magistrates noted that the words he used to the victim were ‘horrendous and caused her immense fear’. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until 21 May 2029 or go to Rendle Street, Delabole
ASSAULT
LAURA HONEY, 36, of Pine Lodge Hotel, Newquay changed her plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a man at Edgcumbe Avenue, Newquay on 8 September. She will be sentenced on 31 July and was released on conditional bail not to go to the property where the attack took place.
PETER KELLY, 47, of Trevanion Road, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with engaging in coercive behaviour between 14 February and 9 May when he is alleged to have constantly checked his victim’s location and used and threatened violence towards her and her property; threatened her with a knife at a property in St Austell between 29 March and 7 April; harassed her putting her in fear of violence between 17 and 22 April when he made constant phone calls, sent unwanted and excessive messages and threatened violence on multiple occasions; assaulted her on 23 April; assaulted her occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her at St Austell on 24 April; assaulted her on 8 and 9 May; threatened to kill her on 22 May and possessed a kitchen knife in a public place on Penwinnick Road, St Austell on 8 May. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 23 June.
ALFIE WARD, 25, of Biddicks Court, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating and assaulting a police constable and a paramedic at The Rann Wartha, St Austell on 2 May. He was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and pay his victim £840 compensation – the police officer and paramedic had no injuries.
MATTHEW WHITELOCK, 46, c/o Ferris Town, Truro pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at St Austell occasioning him actual bodily harm on 25 February last year. He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Magistrates gave a custodial sentence because it was an unprovoked attack involving a clenched fist and a shod foot and the resulting injuries. He has to pay his victim £500 compensation.
PAUL SCRAFTON, 50, of The Mount, Par pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, damaging a pair of spectacles and driving dangerously on Mountlea Drive, Par on 17 December. He will be sentenced on 17 July.
FRANCIS OSBORNE, 70, of Polgrean Place, St Blazey changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with a racially/religiously aggravated assault on a man at St Austell on 3 September, 2024. He was fined £575 and ordered to pay his victim £425 compensation and was made subject to a one-year restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.
MICHAEL BARBER, 39, of Hillside Park, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman and destroying her mobile phone at Hillside Park on 20 May, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm and strangling her on 22 May and threatening to kill another woman at Bodmin on 20 May. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 23 June.
MATTHEW LANE, 38, of Lodge Hill, Liskeard appeared before Truro magistrates charged with assaulting a man at Looe on 26 May. His case was adjourned to Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 7 August and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Looe.
ALEXANDER STEWART, 39, of Prince Philip Road, Launceston pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Prince Philip Road on 16 April and to possessing an offensive weapon, a Stanley knife, and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm on Newport Industrial Estate, Launceston the same day. His trial was listed for 14 October and he was remanded in custody.
O EMPATHY, 58, of City Road, Truro changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of assaulting a woman at Jacobstow on 12 October occasioning her actual bodily harm and possessing a scythe in a public place. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 26 June. Charges of threatening her with a billhook and metal spike and inflicting grievous bodily harm, which he had denied, will remain on file.
VOYEURISM
MAX BADMAN, 22, of Mulberry Gardens, St Austell pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to two charges of voyeurism when he is alleged to have recorded another person doing a private act without their consent for the purpose of sexual gratification at an address at High Street near St Austell in August 2023. His trial was fixed for 28 September. He pleaded guilty to damaging a hamster case in February 2024 and will be sentenced after his trial. He was released on conditional bail not to go to an address in High Street or contact three people.
STALKING
LUKE GRENNEY, 37, of Ashley Place, Plymouth was given a two-year prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to stalking two women at Saltash. The first offence occurred between July and October last year when he attended his victim’s property and called her multiple times, followed her home in a car and approached her and attempted to contact her on Facebook through her friends. The second offence, involving another woman, happened between 7 and 18 April this year when he turned up unannounced and threatened violence on at least two occasions. He also pleaded guilty to sending a message with a death threat and threatening to share a photograph of her in an intimate state. He was given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting both women and attending any location they may be until 21 May 2036.
HARASSMENT
CHRISTOPHER MAYBANK, 40, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by breaching a restraining order made on a conviction in January 2025 when he contacted her when he was prohibited from doing so between 1 February and 23 April at Newquay and guilty to threatening to share a photograph her in an intimate state at Newquay on 5 April. He was sent to prison for 12 months because sharing the photograph was designed to cause maximum distress to his victim, the contact with her was a deliberate breach and he has previous convictions for breaching the same order. He was made subject to another restraining order banning him from contacting the woman, apart from through solicitors or social services, and going to an address in Redruth until 27 January 2037. The phone containing the photographs was surrendered to police for the intimate photos to be deleted.
SIMON ROBINSON, 39, of Alexandra Road, Ford pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to harassing a woman by breaching a restraining order between 1 November and 22 April when he attended her home in Bodmin. He was remanded in custody and will stand trial on 23 September.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRUCE COCKINGS, 34, of Truro Road, St Austell was given a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 25 May not to have any contact with or threaten a woman.
NON-MOLESTATION ORDER
RYAN CLARK, 38, of Highgate Hill, Indian Queens has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a non-molestation order at Indian Queens on 17 April by sending numerous emails and calling a woman he was prohibited from doing. He was released on conditional bail not to contact a woman or enter Roche. He must live and sleep at his address in Indian Queens.
FIREARMS OFFENCE
SIMON STURTRIDGE, 50, of Poldrea, Tywardreath pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm, namely a BSA Ultra SE air rifle together with ammunition, on Polpey Lane, Par in September 2024. The court ordered the gun be confiscated, fined him £320 and ordered him to pay £135 costs.
KNIFE CRIME
JAMES MARSHALL, 37, of Jadeana Court, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing a kitchen knife on High Cross Street, St Austell in May last year. His case was listed for 19 June.
BURGLARY
MATTHEW VINCENT, 46, of NFA, Camelford changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court on a charge of burgling Juliots Well Holiday Park in Camelford in July 2024. He will be sentenced on 22 June.
OBSTRUCT POLICE
JAMES MCAVOY, 39, of Bell Gardens, Crantock pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty at Redruth on 31 October and to driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and a test certificate. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with magistrates noting he has a flagrant disregard for court orders, he deliberately drove whilst disqualified, took out fraudulent insurance in his brother’s name, committed a further driving offence whilst disqualified, lied to the police and has shown negligible motivation to engage in his community order and has not undertaken any unpaid work from his previous sentence. He was sentenced to another 200 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for one year, six months and 17 days and has to pay £85 costs.
CLOSURE ORDER
THE SUTHERLAND HOTEL on Mount Wise, Newquay has been made subject to a three-month closure order which includes all external and garden areas under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.
DRUNK AND DISORDERLY
AARON DAWE, 47, of Gregorys Court, Robartes Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Lidl in Bodmin on 19 May. He was given a six-month conditional discharge but will have to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
KIERAN LEWIS, 35, of Mayfield Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop his vehicle on the A30 at Bodmin when required to by police and failing to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence on 12 February. He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, banned from driving for 24 months and has to abstain from consuming alcohol until 19 August. Magistrates noted he made a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and disregarded the risk of danger to others with a prolonged and deliberate course of driving with highly dangerous manoeuvres and failed to stop when there were multiple police vehicles behind him.
DYLAN CLEAVE, 18, of Pleasant View Farm, Liskeard pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer and driving without a licence on Narrowcliff, Newquay on Boxing Day. He was given a 24-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Magistrates said they gave the custodial sentence because he deliberately drove at a busy time with pedestrians around and with a passenger knowing he did not have a licence or insurance. The court heard his standard of driving was objectively poor as he drove into a police vehicle. He was banned from driving for 12 months and will only get his licence if he passes an extended test. He also has to do 75 hours unpaid work and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
CAUSED SERIOUS INJURY
GAIL EVANS-BARRY, 85, of Pentire Avenue, Newquay pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a man by driving a Porsche Boxster on the A3075 at Rejerrah on 4 August 2024 without due care and attention. She was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with magistrates noting she carried out an unsafe manoeuvre, pulling out when her vision was obscured, causing particularly grave life-changing injuries to a vulnerable road user. She was banned from driving for 18 months and will have to pass an extended test to get her licence back. She has to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
KAITLYN CLARKE, 20, of Trenance Road, St Austell had her sentencing adjourned after representations were made that it was not in the public interest to proceed because of unbearable heat in the courtroom. Clarke has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to two men and a woman by careless/inconsiderate driving on Polkirt Hill, Mevagissey on 5 July. She will be sentenced on 11 June.
BARBARA RAYE, 72, of Tregony pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing serious injury to a woman on the access road to Asda in St Austell on 21 December 2023 by driving without due care and attention. She will stand trial on 2 February.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
MICHAEL HATT, 35, of Trevail Way, St Austell pleaded not guilty to driving with 151 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 and 17 micrograms of cocaine exceeding the limit of ten on Moorland Road, St Austell on Boxing Day. He will stand trial on 9 November.
STEVEN BEER, 34, of Carloggas Grove, St Columb pleaded guilty to driving with 486 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50 at Bude on 16 November. He was banned from driving for 32 months, fined £666 and ordered to pay £266 costs and an £85 surcharge.
JASMINE BRENTON, 32, of St Keyne pleaded guilty to driving with 6.1 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two on the A387 at Hessenford on 28 December. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £161 and has to pay a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.
LICENSING APPEAL
CARNGLAZE CAVERNS has won an appeal against a decision by Cornwall Council’s licensing authority to revoke the Rum Store’s licence. Magistrates acknowledged there were procedural errors in the process of the licence review and that the Council had refused to accept the Health and Safety Executive as the enforcing authority for matters of health and safety and fire at premises. Cornwall Council has to pay Carnglaze £5000 costs.
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