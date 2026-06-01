CHRISTOPHER MAYBANK, 40, of Mount Wise, Newquay pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by breaching a restraining order made on a conviction in January 2025 when he contacted her when he was prohibited from doing so between 1 February and 23 April at Newquay and guilty to threatening to share a photograph her in an intimate state at Newquay on 5 April. He was sent to prison for 12 months because sharing the photograph was designed to cause maximum distress to his victim, the contact with her was a deliberate breach and he has previous convictions for breaching the same order. He was made subject to another restraining order banning him from contacting the woman, apart from through solicitors or social services, and going to an address in Redruth until 27 January 2037. The phone containing the photographs was surrendered to police for the intimate photos to be deleted.