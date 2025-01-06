ARSON
MATTHEW BRYANT, 33, of St Michaels Road, Stratton has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at New Road, Stratton on 28 December, damaging a property by fire and is alleged to have committed arson with intent to endanger life. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 January.
THREATENING MESSAGE
DYLAN CATHRAE, 19, of Swallow Close, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 26 and 29 December at Poughill, sending a message that threatened to put the recipient in hospital causing the individual to fear that the threat would be carried out and, on 28 December at the same address, he is alleged to have damaged an internal door. He was remanded in custody and his case is next in court on 28 January.
FIREARM OFFENCE
AIDAN CASHLEY, 23, of Budshead Road, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man on Race Hill, Launceston on 28 December occasioning him actual bodily harm and possessing an imitation firearm, a pellet/BB gun, with intent to cause fear of violence. His case will be heard on 31 January.
ASSAULT
JOHN CAIN, 50, of Castle Dyke, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at his home on New Year’s Day and, in May 2023, possessing cocaine. His case was adjourned until 31 January.
HARASSMENT
ROBERT TAMBLYN, 65, of Gotch Gardens, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on 16 December by posting a Facebook comment naming, asking a question and sharing personal details of a woman he was prohibited from doing by a Truro Crown Court order made on 22 March. His case was adjourned.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
JONATHAN TILLEY, 30, of Fairfield, St Germans pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards two men at Dean Street, Liskeard on 27 December. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WAYNE ELPHICK, 38, of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 29 December not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Fowey.
JAMES TUCKER, 25, of Rhind Street, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 30 December not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
ANNOYING BEHAVIOUR
SHEILA HONEY, 69, of Treclago View, Camelford pleaded guilty to, between 21 July and 18 August at Camelford, persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. She also admitted to committing an offence whilst on a two-year conditional discharge from Truro Crown Court for attempted arson at Camelford in October 2022. She was sent to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 30 January.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
STEVEN BLACK, 28, of Higher Fernhill Farm, St Giles on the Heath pleaded guilty to damaging a reinforced shop window to the value of £4850 at Michael Spiers Jewellers in Truro on 30 December. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation.