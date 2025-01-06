DYLAN CATHRAE, 19, of Swallow Close, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between 26 and 29 December at Poughill, sending a message that threatened to put the recipient in hospital causing the individual to fear that the threat would be carried out and, on 28 December at the same address, he is alleged to have damaged an internal door. He was remanded in custody and his case is next in court on 28 January.