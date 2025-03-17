FIREARMS OFFENCE
AIDAN CASHLEY, 23, of Trelawney Cottage, Race Hill, Launceston has been given a 37-month prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing a BB gun with intent to cause fear of violence on Southgate Street, Launceston and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm on Race Hill, Launceston on 28 December.
ASSAULT
LIAM SMITH, 21, of Park View, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm on a woman in Liskeard and not guilty to engaging in coercive behaviour by using violence towards her, controlling what she wore, banning her from seeing her family, threatening to harm himself to prevent her from leaving and abusing her kitten. His trial is fixed for 11 November and he was released on conditional bail not to enter two roads in Liskeard and given a daily curfew between 3pm and 7am.
SAM COOK, 45, of Eastern Avenue, Pensilva pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and strangling a woman causing her actual bodily harm at Pensilva on 28 January. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned.
WAYNE KIDMAN, 42, of Higher Downgate, Callington pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man without intent at Callington on 1 February and not guilty to doing it with intent. His case was adjourned until 11 April and he was released on conditional bail not to contact a man and a woman.
JAKE MCKAY, 33, of St Stephens Road, Saltash pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman at The Railway Inn, Saltash on 14 October and guilty to stealing cider from the Co-op in Saltash on 13 January. He was fined £80 for the theft and the assault case was adjourned until 29 August.
LEIGH BELL, 39, of Beatrice Avenue, Saltash pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Saltash on 16 January and to damaging her mobile phone. He was made subject to a community order to have mental health treatment, ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation, fined £200, ordered to pay £85 costs and made subject to a restraining order not to contact her or go to an address in Saltash until March 2026.
MICHAEL MCNAMARA, 46, of St Mellion has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man and a woman of £120 and assaulting both of them last August. His case is listed for 11 April.
SEX OFFENCES
THOMAS EVANS, 37, of Finn VC Estate, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to possessing extreme pornographic images of a person performing sexual acts with a Pitbull dog and to making indecent photographs of children including the most serious category A at Northey Road, Bodmin in December 2023. His trial is listed for 17 November and he was released on conditional bail not to have unsupervised contact with any person under 16 unless in the course of normal day-to-day activities.
DEATH THREAT
TOMMY BOTTRILL, 27, of Evenden Court, Torpoint pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to sending a message that conveyed a threat of death at Torpoint on 14 December. He was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years and put on a curfew to remain at his home between 7pm and 7am daily and was ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work. He was given a ten-year restraining order not to contact his victim or to an address in Torpoint.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, 42, of Pool Street, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 9 March not to contact or threaten a woman.
PETER WALKER, 43, NFA, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 14 March not to contact or threaten a woman or go to Furze Hill, Bodmin.
WILLIAM MARTIN, 41, of Robartes Road, Bodmin was made subject to a 28-day domestic protection notice on 7 March not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Rilla Mill, Liskeard.
JOHN LAVERTY, 50, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 12 March not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Torpoint.
HARASSMENT
STEVEN HENDRY, 39, of Heathlands Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to making threatening telephone calls to two women and two men in Liskeard in 2022. He pleaded not guilty to threatening to cause a man physical harm when he entered his home and snatched his mobile from his hand and not guilty to entering an address in Rapson Road, Liskeard in September 2022 as a trespasser with intent to steal. He will stand trial on 27 October and was realised on conditional bail not to contact his victims.
SAMUEL ROWE, 30, of Bromfield Street, London pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a restraining order by approaching a woman at Boots in Liskeard last September and shouting her name which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Plymouth Crown Court in 2022. He was given a six-month prison sentence. He pleaded not guilty to breaching the order in August 2024 at Charter Way, Liskeard when he was alleged to have shouted from a moving vehicle that he would run over his victim and not guilty to intimidating a witness in September 2024 at Liskeard by threatening to petrol bomb her house and kill her mother and children. These cases were discharged.
STALKING
THOMAS MOORE, 38, of Lanchard Green, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to, between 3 and 30 October, stalking a woman in Liskeard by attending her home, making threats, messaging her on social media and voicemails and approaching her in Aldi. He will be sentenced on 10 April and was released on conditional bail with a 7pm to 7am curfew and not to contact his victim.
TOMOS WEEKES, 34, of Newman Road, Saltash has been made subject to an interim stalking protection order not to contact a woman, go to any place he suspects she may be present, name her on social media or go to an address in Saltash. The order will last ten weeks or until the application has been concluded.
BURGLARY
LIAM SMITH, 21, of Park View, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to entering a house in Coldstyle Road, Liskeard in May 2021 and stealing a key to a Skoda Octavia and not guilty to being carried in the car without the owner’s consent. He will stand trial on 19 August.
BENEFIT FRAUD
KIMBERLEY BECKETT, 42, of Little Meadow, Bodmin pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions that her three children no longer lived with her affecting her entitlement to Universal Credit in September 2022. She will be sentenced on 11 April.
BREACH OF ORDER
BILLY ROWE, 30, of Sunnyside, Menheniot had a warrant for his arrest issued for failing to turn up for unpaid work which was the requirement of a suspended sentence.
DRIVE WITHOUT CARE
CHRISTOPHER ROGERS, 61, of Bolventor pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit without due care and attention on Higher Treween Road, near Altarnun on 12 January, to driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance. He was sent to prison for 18 weeks because he deliberately drove whilst disqualified and caused two children significant trauma and magistrates said that he is not truly remorseful. He was banned from driving for 22 months and seven days and ordered to pay £85 costs.
DRINK DRIVE
JONATHAN RUNDLE, 30, of Biscovey Road, Par pleaded guilty to driving in Liskeard last October with 711 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
STEVEN KITTO, 33, of Clease Meadows, Camelford pleaded guilty to driving in Truro last December whilst disqualified and uninsured and with 9.8 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and 419 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was made subject to a community order and must do 260 hours unpaid work, was banned from driving for 28 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs.
CRYSTAL BLAKE, 41, of NFA, Holsworthy pleaded guilty to driving in Bude last May with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and possessing 1.8 grams of cocaine. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
JAMIE COOK, 40, of Latchley, Gunnislake has been banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving a Ford Focus who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
LESTER MANNERS, 57, of Rose Hill, Port Isaac who was convicted of failing to provide police details of who was driving an Isuzu in March 2023 who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
BREACH OF FIRE REGULATIONS
THREE WOMEN have been fined a total of £24,000 for failing to provide Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service with information to assist in identifying the person responsible for fire safety at Hallworthy Filling Station near Camelford:
JEYAPRATHA KAWISHAN, of Carlton Close, Sutton Coldfield pleaded guilty and was fined £6000 and ordered to pay £930.50 costs.
SOBIKA KIRUPAHARAN, of The Green, Chiddingfold, Godalming had the case proved in her absence and was fined £9000 and ordered to pay £930.50 costs.
YALINI INBARUBAN, of London Road, Blackwater had the case proved in her absence and was fined £9000 and ordered to pay £930.50 costs.