SAMUEL ROWE, 30, of Bromfield Street, London pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to breaching a restraining order by approaching a woman at Boots in Liskeard last September and shouting her name which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Plymouth Crown Court in 2022. He was given a six-month prison sentence. He pleaded not guilty to breaching the order in August 2024 at Charter Way, Liskeard when he was alleged to have shouted from a moving vehicle that he would run over his victim and not guilty to intimidating a witness in September 2024 at Liskeard by threatening to petrol bomb her house and kill her mother and children. These cases were discharged.