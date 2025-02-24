DOG RAPIST
JACK TYLER, 23, formerly of Bodmin, now of Celyn Fedw, Carrog, Corwen has been sentenced to three years in prison by a judge at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to numerous sex offences which took place in Bodmin in 2020 and 2021 including raping a spaniel and Jack Russell – one of the dogs had to be put down. Over 3,000 indecent images and videos of children being raped and abused, including new born babies, were found on his phone and computer including ones of him sexually abusing the dogs. Tyler was banned from keeping animals for a minimum of ten years, was put on the sex offenders’ register for life and has a ten-year order restricting his use of the internet.
SEX OFFENCES
BRIAN NIXON, 84, of Tamar Stores annexe, The Square, Gunnislake admitted breaching bail conditions imposed by Truro Crown Court when he refused to have an EMS tag fitted on 20 February. His bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance in Truro Crown Court on 16 June. He has been charged with assaulting two girls aged under 13 by touching them in a sexual way.
FRANCIS WELLS, 80, of Back Commercial Street, Barnoldswick pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to 13 historical sex offences including raping two girls aged under 16, indecently assaulting a girl under 14 and inciting another girl aged under 14 to commit an act of gross indecency with him. The offences are alleged to have been committed in Torpoint. His trial has been fixed for 2 February 2026.
KIERAN SEAGER, 26, of NFA, St Giles on the Heath was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping a woman at a cider farm in April 2023. The prosecution offered no evidence.
ASSAULT
REBECCA BOOTH, 32, of Melbourne Road, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Cardinham Woods in May 2023. Her case was adjourned until 27 March.
ETHAN WILDE, 22, of NFA, Liskeard who faced charges of strangling and assaulting a woman in Liskeard between June and November 2024 had the cases discharged at Truro Crown Court.
KIRAN WARNER, 23, of Belmont Park, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting two men in Newquay on 3 November. His case was adjourned until 27 March.
ALEXANDER TAPLEY, 29, of Elizabeth Road, Bude has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Bencoolen Road, Bude on 14 July, causing a man grievous bodily harm with intent. His case will be heard on 21 March.
FIREARMS OFFENCE
GLEN BENNETT, 46, of Market Place, Camelford has been sent to prison for three years and six months after he pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing a man grievous bodily harm with intent at Market Place, Camelford and possessing a knife with a three inch blade in a public place on New Year’s Day 2022 and possessing an imitation firearm at Market Place, Camelford in June 2023 with intent to cause three women to believe that violence would be used against them.
HARASSMENT
ROBERT TAMBLYN, 65, of Gotch Gardens, East Taphouse pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on 16 December by posting a Facebook comment naming a woman, asking a question and sharing personal details of her which he was prohibited from doing by an order made by Truro Crown Court in March 2024. He was sent to prison for 12 weeks because his deliberate offending had a serious impact on his victim and her family and the offence was committed whilst he was on licence. He has to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.
RACIALLY AGGRAVATED
BRENDON SELF, 27, of Jago Close, Liskeard pleaded not guilty to charges of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour and assaulting a man at Liskeard on 10 June. The case was adjourned until 8 September.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KAYA PARKER, 32, of The Cardinals Hatt, Saltash was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence notice on 14 February not to contact or threaten a man.
BURGLARY
RORY LAKE, 37, of St Thomas Road/Moorland Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to burgling the Co-operative on Newport Industrial Estate, Launceston on 16 February by stealing alcohol, three cases of beer and National Lottery scratch cards worth £2,630 and to stealing eight cans of cider from the Co-op in High Street, Launceston on 23 January. He was sent to prison for 58 weeks because he committed an offence whilst he was on a suspended sentence, there was a significant degree of planning and organisation, he was carrying something deemed as a weapon, there was high damage to the organisation and because of his previous offending. He also has to pay £2,641 compensation and £85 costs.
BREACH OF ORDERS
DARREN CHURCH, 50, of Boxwell Park, Bodmin admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order by entering Gilbert Road, Bodmin on 10 February and breaking his bail conditions by entering Bodmin town after 4pm on 18 February. He was committed to Truro Crown Court for sentence on 20 March, his bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody.
CAUSED DEATH BY CARELESS DRIVING
RUSSELL HITCHCOCK, 49, of Melrose Avenue, Plymouth pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing the death of Alisha Osman and serious injury to Imogen Holt by driving a Ford Transit flatbed on the A388 at Treburley on 27 April 2023 without due care and attention. He was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, will have to do 240 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for two years.
USED HANDHELD PHONE
YASMIN LEVERTON, 33, of Maitland Cottages, Kelly, Lifton had the case proved she was using a handheld phone and had no insurance for a VW she was driving on the A30 at Launceston in September 2023. She was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs and was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
NO INSURANCE
HELEN PALMER (MOORE), 46, of Launcells, Bude who was convicted of driving a car without insurance in Bude in February 2023 has been spared a totting disqualification. Magistrates agreed that it would cause exceptional hardship because it would be detrimental to her mental health and addiction recovery, she would be unable to attend regular medical appointments in relation to her recovery, it would have an impact on her volunteer work and re-establishing contact with her children. She was fined £180 and ordered to pay £72 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
SPEEDING
SARAH-JANE PRIDHAM, 58, of Lower Metherell, Callington pleaded guilty to speeding through Drakewalls in July 2023 and was fined £166 and ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Four points were put on her licence. She was spared a totting disqualification because of the adverse effect on her uncle for whom she cares.
CHARLES BISBY, 51, of Binhamy Road, Stratton who has been convicted of speeding through St Ann’s Chapel and on Tregolls Road, Truro in October 2023 has been banned from driving for three months due to repeat offending. He was fined £677 and ordered to pay a £67 victim surcharge and £90 costs. The court heard he had already spent two and a half months disqualified due to court error so reduced the sentence.
ROBERT MCKEATING, 47, of Bluebell Way, Launceston was spared a totting disqualification after he pleaded guilty to speeding through St Ann’s Chapel last June. Magistrates accepted that a ban would have led to him losing his job and his home. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs and five points were put on his licence.