JACK TYLER, 23, formerly of Bodmin, now of Celyn Fedw, Carrog, Corwen has been sentenced to three years in prison by a judge at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to numerous sex offences which took place in Bodmin in 2020 and 2021 including raping a spaniel and Jack Russell – one of the dogs had to be put down. Over 3,000 indecent images and videos of children being raped and abused, including new born babies, were found on his phone and computer including ones of him sexually abusing the dogs. Tyler was banned from keeping animals for a minimum of ten years, was put on the sex offenders’ register for life and has a ten-year order restricting his use of the internet.