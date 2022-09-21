Caught driving without due care and attention

DAVID BARRIBALL, 77, of Higher Hawks Tor, Bodmin, pleaded guilty to driving a Jeep on the A30 at Colliford Lake in December without due care and attention. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. He had already had the case proved that he used a handheld phone while driving on Moorswater Industrial Estate in a Jeep last November and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs for that offence. He also pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at Carkeel in a Vauxhall in September and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs.