Caught driving without due care and attention
The following court cases for locals ‘driving without due care and attention’ were dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:
GRAHAM HANCOCK, 65, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on the A390 at Morlaix Avenue roundabout in Truro on 7 February without due care and attention. He was fined £246 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
DAVID BARRIBALL, 77, of Higher Hawks Tor, Bodmin, pleaded guilty to driving a Jeep on the A30 at Colliford Lake in December without due care and attention. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. He had already had the case proved that he used a handheld phone while driving on Moorswater Industrial Estate in a Jeep last November and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs for that offence. He also pleaded guilty to speeding on the A38 at Carkeel in a Vauxhall in September and was fined £40 and ordered to pay £90 costs.
CHRISTOPHER PROWSE, 31, of Old Roselyon Road, St Blazey, had the case proved he drove without due care and attention on Trevanion Road, St Austell on 21 January. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
PAUL WIGHTMAN, 52, of St Annes Road, Saltash, had the case proved he drove a Mercedes on the A388 at Hatt on 5 February without due care and attention. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Eight points were put on his licence.
