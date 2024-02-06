The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals two services in Cornwall have received ratings from the start of January.
Our House was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on December 4. The rating was published on January 30.
On February 1, Nak Centre was judged to be 'inadequate'. The care home had last been inspected on November 23.
Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.
Well-performing organisations will instead be given a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating.