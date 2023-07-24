Police are looking for a man and woman who are currently missing from the St Austell and believed to be together.
Devon and Cornwall police believe there is potential that Suzette Hase, 54, and Andrew Ghey, 48, may be together anywhere in Cornwall.
Suzette Hase is described a white female, approximately 5' 6" tall with a slight build.
Andrew Ghey is a white male, approximately 6' 1" tall with a medium build, blue eyes and ginger hair.
Police would like to hear from anyone who knows the current whereabouts or has seen either Suzette or Andrew. Please call 999 quoting 50230201405 or DCP-20230720-1155.