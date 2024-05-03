A COUPLE from Looe have arrived back in their home town after nearly a year of walking the entirety of the British coastline.
Antony and Sally Brown set off from Bude RNLI Lifeboat Station on May 15, 2023 to walk clockwise around the entire British coastline visiting RNLI stations along the way to help raise funds for the RNLI, Cornwall Air Ambulance and other charities.
The couple were today (May 3) welcomed back to the RNLI Looe Lifeboat Station by volunteers along their route.
Sally and Antony aim to arrive back in Bude on May 22 and are looking forward to the final stage of their walk along the Cornish coastline.
Leaving Looe the couple realised they only had another 10 lifeboat stations around Cornwall to visit before arriving back at Bude Lifeboat Station.