“Despite this, Kevin Condliffe and Richard McLean still drew attention to themselves whilst drinking in the Quintrell Inn, Newquay on 5th September 2021 and left behind their bag containing 0.5kg heroin which had a street value of £50,000. Following intervention by the customers and staff at the Quintrell Inn, who recovered the bag before Condliffe and McLean even realised it was missing, together with the subsequent police investigation, those drugs, and many others, never made it to the street.