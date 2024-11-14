NEWS that Liskeard Post Office is on the list of 115 post offices across the country earmarked for closure has been met with disappointment within the local community.
New Post Office chairman, Nigel Railton, announced on Wednesday the Post Office was seeking to offload the branches, known as Crown Post Offices, and transfer them to either retail partners or postmasters - or potentially close them.
Currently, around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches nationwide, whilst it was also confirmed hundreds of further roles are under threat at the Post Office’s headquarters in London as it looks to streamline back office operations.
Mr Railton’s remarks have been condemned across the country, including in Liskeard, where the town’s two county councillors, Nick Craker and Jane Pascoe, have been quick to express their concerns.
In a joint letter to Mr Railton, they wrote: “We write with major concern that Post Office have announced in the media that Liskeard’s Post Office has been earmarked for closure. As the elected representatives of Liskeard, we are disappointed to learn about this proposal in the media. Post Office as a government-owned business should do better at communicating with key stakeholders.
“We have already been contacted by many residents who are deeply concerned about Post Office’s proposals. Liskeard is a town home to around 10,000 people in rural Cornwall. It is also an important service town for over 40,000 people who use Liskeard for their banking and other financial services.
“Liskeard has seen high street banks close at a rapid rate, first NatWest, then Barclays and HSBC, and soon Lloyds Bank will also be closing its doors for the final time.
“Liskeard and residents across South East Cornwall rely on the Post Office for so many important and essential services. The Business Minister said: ‘We have made clear to Post Office, we expect them to consult with postmasters, trade unions and other stakeholders before any individual decisions are taken’ - we therefore insist this consultation also include us both as elected representatives of Liskeard.
“Please urgently arrange for your colleagues to meet with us both and other important stakeholders. We must work together to find a solution to keep Liskeard Post Office in Liskeard open - this is critical for our town and its people.”
Mr Railton’s comments came as part of an ambitious five-year Transformation Plan to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’ that significantly increases their total annual income through revenue sharing and strengthens their role in the direction of the organisation.
As well as the concerns of councillors Craker and Pascoe, the plans have also been condemned by the Communications Workers Union, whose general secretary, Dave Ward, described it as a 'shambolic decision' and called on the government to intervene.