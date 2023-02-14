After 60 years of trading a country market is facing closure due to a lack of bakers.
The Liskeard Country Market, which takes place every Friday in the Public Hall, has seen local bakers, craft makers, and gardeners from all around the local area come together to sell fresh, locally produced produce.
However due to a shortage of bakers the weekly market will come to an end, with the final day of trading set for February 17.
Over the years, there has been a slow decline in the number of traders at the market. Jill Orme, chairman of the Country Market reminisced on a time when there were around 13 traders – seven of which were bakers. However, more recently the number of traders has reduced to around seven overall, with only one baker.
Jill explained: “It’s a great shame and we’re all very sorry about it, it’s been going on for almost 60 years. I’ve been a member for 18 years and I used to make lots of knitted toys and they did very well, we all did very well then but I think it’s finding the time and people can’t afford it.”
Although there is still a large variety of arts, crafts and other produce available at the market, the baked goods were always a best seller.
Jill continued: “The baking it goes straight away, that is the bolt hold really of our money coming in.”
To help keep the market afloat there would need to be around two or three bakers regularly selling goods which would also help reduce the pressure on other bakers.
Lorna Grimshaw, market manger and the last remaining baker, explained that there has been a change in lifestyle over the years that has lead to this demise.
She said: “The original model [of the country market] was that the farmers’ wife would bake a bit extra when she baked for her family because of course she would stay at home all day where she would bake and cook dinner for everybody and workers as well, and then she would take a morning off on Friday and come and sit with her friends and sell the stuff that she made but she doesn’t exist anymore.
“The people that were the backbone of the Country Market don’t really exist anymore, it’s changing life patterns really.”
Lorna added that the expense of baking, energy costs and the price of ingredients has also had an affect on bakers: “I’m very sad that it’s closing at this time but I think our time has come, we just haven’t got enough people to want to volunteer to want to come to the country market. There’s plenty of loyal customers, brilliant loyal customers, but we just haven’t got enough people who are able to commit to coming to the country market.”
The final day of trading for the Country Market is Friday, February 17, if no additional bakers can be found.