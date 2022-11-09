Country comes back to town
Supreme Champion with owner Oliver Penellum and Reserve Champion and owner Craig Penellum with The President Jane Pascoe and Sponsor of the class Paul Vincent of Vincent Tractors
The Prime Stock Show was back in town on October 29.
The chairman Mervin Rowe welcomed many exhibitors and visitors from all over Cornwall. There was a hive of activity in the former Market Place with the finest prime stock on show competing for the Supreme Champion, Reserve Champion and other accolades.
Chairman Mervin Rowe said: “The success of the day was in part due to Cornwall Council for allowing the use of the former sheep pen area of the Market ,along with the support of many trade and professional business Sponsor. He sincerely thanks all of those who contributed to the Show”
The President for 2022 Jane Pascoe added: “It was pleasing to see so many farmers and country folk back in the Market.
‘‘The topic of conversations overheard throughout the day was about the possibilities and opportunities that could be realised for so many events agriculturally related exhibitions, seasonal sales and other community uses in that space.
‘‘The event encouraged visitors to the town and the increased footfall we learnt spilled out to the core shopping centre and brought in trade for the small businesses’’
“Entries were of a high standard and had increased from other years” said James Moon. The Secretary also added “The domestic classes were well supported and being able to accommodate them close by in the Methodist Church was an advantage for the visitors to view the exhibits and attend the prize giving”
Agricultural Trade stands who attended have told us that they were able to conduct some good business, take orders and make new contacts on the day.
Adding to the atmosphere were small market traders, which despite the damp start were able to display their wares outside the tented and covered area.
The hardest work of the day was professionally executed by Judges Nigel Bunkum and his wife Elizabeth for the Cattle and Stuart Cornelius judged the Sheep.
Thanks also go to the Secretary, her helpers and the many judges who had the difficult task of organising and judging the domestic classes. A good number of entries kept them busy during the eve of the Show.
Jane Pascoe said she was pleased to see young exhibitors with their livestock, they are the future of food and farming.
She added “we are merely caretakers for the next generation, and it is clear that our farms will be in safe hands”
