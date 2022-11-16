Council’s 55,000 street lights go ‘green’
All Council-run street lights in Cornwall will be replaced with energy saving LEDs within the next three years as part of a programme to cut carbon emissions and costs, as well as reduce electricity consumption.
Replacing the current street lights with LEDs will cut the Council’s total carbon emissions by around 15% by the time the project is complete in 2025.
The Council last upgraded its street light technology in 2009 to remotely control and monitor the network, enabling individual lights to be dimmed and faults to be identified.
The LED street lights, which will be a similar colour temperature to the previous lamps, will also be remotely controlled and monitored.
Using low power technology, the street lights can be adapted to the needs of local areas, taking into account safety, as well as wildlife and nocturnal habitats and protecting the designated Dark Skies areas in Bodmin and West Penwith.
Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, said: “As a council we are committed to cutting our carbon emissions and working towards becoming carbon neutral. Our vast network of street lights currently contributes to around 30% of the council’s total carbon emissions and this upgrade will have a significant impact on reducing our electricity consumption.”
