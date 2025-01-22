COUNCILLORS from across the political divide have united at Cornwall Council to call for a Cornwall-only devolution deal rather than a cross-border agreement with neighbouring authorities.
The motion, submitted for debate by Cllr Dick Cole, confirmed the position of the council set out in a joint letter from group leaders and Cornwall’s MPs sent to the Deputy Prime Minister in September.
However, the Government’s English devolution white paper, published in December, sets out their preference for deals involving combined authorities with a population of more than 1.5-million people, effectively ruling out a Cornwall-only deal unless an exception could be made.
Councillors from all political parties spoke at a meeting of the full council in Truro on Tuesday, January 21 to outline their support for a Cornwall-only deal, and for the need to present a united front in order to try and secure the best possible deal for Cornwall.
A number of members raised concerns that a refusal to even discuss any potential deals could leave Cornwall left-behind in terms of devolution of powers and additional funding, while supporting the desire for a Cornwall-only deal.
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “Although there were some disagreements over wording, it is clear that the whole chamber supports securing a Cornwall-only deal for the benefit of our residents.
“Our MPs are also vocal in their support of this position, and the ball is firmly in their court to keep fighting in Westminster to secure us a deal.
“It was good to hear one of them, Andrew George, speaking so positively in the debate. We need a deal to be sorted as quickly as possible to ensure Cornwall does not get left behind.”
The motion firmly rejects the idea of any cross-Tamar “combined authority” arrangements, instead emphasising the need for a standalone devolution deal that respects and honours Cornwall’s cultural, geographic, and economic distinctiveness.
It also calls on the UK Government to deliver a meaningful devolution settlement that reflects Cornwall’s national minority status.
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, spoke in strong support of the motion, stating: “Cornwall Council overwhelmingly supported a cross-party motion rejecting any proposals for cross-border combined authority deals.
“Cornwall’s unique identity – cultural, economic, and geographic – must be respected. A merger with Devon risks creating a sprawling, disconnected authority that fails to reflect Cornwall’s distinct needs. Instead of empowering local communities and businesses, it could dilute our voice and blunt our ability to seize the unique opportunities before us.
“It is important to address misconceptions around the Government’s approach to devolution. This Labour Government has been clear that it will not impose any devolution deal on Cornwall without the support of local people and leaders. Any deal must reflect local priorities and ambitions to ensure it delivers for our communities.
“Devolution is a complex process, and Strategic Authority deals across England are expected to take some time to come to fruition. In fact, most new authorities will not achieve fully established status much before 2028. Cornwall must focus on securing a deal that works for its people and future, rather than rushing into an arrangement that compromises our autonomy."
Highlighting his commitment to securing the best outcome for Cornwall, Mr Law concluded: “I fully support today’s motion, which demonstrates the strength of feeling across the political spectrum in Cornwall.
“We must work together, one and all, to secure the best deal possible for Cornwall. I will continue to press the UK Government to ensure that any devolution settlement for Cornwall strengthens local decision-making, protects our autonomy, and empowers our communities and businesses to thrive.”
Andrew George, Liberal Democrat MP of the West Cornwall and Isles of Scilly constituency of St Ives attended the debate in his Cornwall Councillor role, where he conveyed the settled determination of all of Cornwall’s six MPs to press for devolution on a Cornwall-only footprint, rather than see Cornwall join a ‘super region’ with neighbouring authorities.
Andrew told councillors that Cornwall had taken on and won many political battles when doors had previously "been slammed in our face".
He spoke from experience about the campaign for Cornwall to win EU Objective 1 status "even though we'd been firmly told that not only we couldn't do it, but that we shouldn't do it because it would upset our neighbours".
Andrew also gave examples of Cornwall overturning odds against it when he led campaigns to secure the official recognition of the Cornish language and the recognition of the Cornish as a national minority.
He said: “We won’t be thanked, applauded or encouraged by our neighbours for our determination to stand up for Cornwall. That’s why it’s vitally important we all hold our nerve.
“Of course, we’ll be offered inducements, some may call them bribes, and face pressure (be bullied) not to continue with our campaign for devolution on a Cornwall only footprint. Not everyone will hold their nerve, but I urge those who want back down to instead get behind those who will hold their nerve and are prepared to see this through.
“The decisions we make now will have an impact on Cornwall’s governance for over a century. Inducements are ephemeral and will last only a few years at the most before they’re withdrawn. Future generations won’t thank us if we bottle it now,” said Andrew.