LOCAL councillors have supported a woman’s request to convert an unused stable block into a new home.
Nicola Bull hopes to gain planning approval on land that she owns at Higher Downgate, near Callington.
Mrs Bull, who currently lives in Kelly Bray, says that she makes multiple journeys a day to tend to her horse and to support her elderly parents, who live within short walking distance of the site. She says that there is nothing suitable or affordable on the property market nearby.
The proposal has divided opinion among local people who have commented.
Some are concerned about the increase in traffic on narrow roads that any new development might bring. Two nearby residents have raised objections on the grounds that there is “already surface water run-off from the bridleway next to the field in question” and so they have concerns about the possibility of flooding.
But several other residents – including two who live right next to the paddock – say they fully support the proposal. These neighbours make the point that if the applicant were to be living on site, there would be fewer car journeys to and fro, rather than more.
Under normal circumstances, Cornwall Council’s planning officers might be minded to refuse permission for such a plan: a new house beyond the development boundary of a village would usually not be allowed.
But Cornwall Councillor for Stoke Climsland Adrian Parsons points out that the building stands close to the boundary of Downgate on land that was once part of a garden.
He says that converting the stable block would conform to policies in Cornwall’s Local Plan on “re-use of suitably constructed buildings in the countryside” and on providing housing to sustain communities.
“The building in question has been in situ for over 10 years and (the project) would lead to an enhancement of the immediate setting,” said Cllr Parsons.
“Most importantly it provides a valuable contribution to housing delivery, particularly considering the declared housing crisis in Cornwall.”
With Stoke Climsland Parish Council having voted unanimously to support the application, Cllr Parsons has said he will “call it in” to be decided by planning committee.