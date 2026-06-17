PLANS for a new canopy at the Trackside Café at Saltash railway station have moved a step closer after town councillors agreed to continue exploring options for providing sun cover for customers.
The decision was made at the latest meeting of the Services Committee, where members considered a range of matters relating to the station site, including potential improvements to visitor facilities and longer-term sustainability projects.
A significant part of the discussion focused on identifying the most suitable solution for providing shade at the popular café, which operates within the station environment and serves both rail passengers and visitors.
Members heard that a number of options had been explored, but any proposal would need approval from Great Western Railway (GWR) and would have to comply with trackside regulations as well as health and safety requirements.
Councillors discussed the practical challenges involved in installing a canopy in close proximity to an operational railway line, where strict rules govern construction work and access arrangements.
Following debate, members agreed that the canopy proposal should be considered separately from discussions surrounding the installation of solar photovoltaic (Solar PV) panels at the station.
A vote on the canopy proposal resulted in seven councillors voting in favour, four against and one abstaining.
It was subsequently resolved that Councillors Rachel Bullock and Richard Bickford should continue liaising with Trackside Café to identify feasible options for sun cover. Members also agreed that permission for any future installation should be sought from GWR through the Guildhall office.
A further report setting out the feasibility of potential designs and associated costs will now be prepared and presented to a future meeting of the Services Committee before any final decision is made.
The committee also considered plans to install Solar PV panels as part of efforts to improve the environmental sustainability of the station property.
During discussions, Cllr Bickford suggested that any solar installation could potentially be coordinated with future external repainting works planned under the building’s five-year repair and maintenance programme.
Members heard that combining the projects could help reduce overall costs by allowing expenses such as scaffolding to be shared, while also minimising disruption caused by working restrictions near the railway.
Following a separate vote, councillors backed the continued development of Solar PV proposals by nine votes to three, with no abstentions.
The committee resolved that the Solar PV working group – which includes town councillors Bickford, Alice Ashburn and Steve Miller – should continue to develop options and report back to a future Services Committee meeting with details on costs, logistics and proposed specifications.
In addition to the two major projects, councillors also agreed to continue allowing Trackside Café customers access to the Isambard House car park during operational hours and approved ongoing access for GWR maintenance teams undertaking routine work at Saltash station.
The latest decisions mean both the canopy proposal and Solar PV project will undergo further development before returning to town councillors for consideration at a future date.
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