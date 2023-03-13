Councillors from Torpoint Town Council participated in this prestigious event accompanied by children from Carbeile Junior School and Torpoint Nursery and Infant School as well as students’ from Torpoint Community College. Representatives from the Royal British Legion Torpoint Branch, Mike Pearn MBE Freeman of Torpoint and the Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre also attended.
Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth is an occasion to acknowledge publicly and collectively the continuing aspiration of the Commonwealth to build on common traditions and uphold our shared values of democracy, inclusive development and respect for diversity.
Commonwealth Day 2023 centres around the theme ‘Forging a sustainable and peaceful common future’. This theme signifies the active commitment of member states to collaborate on climate action, support the development of free and democratic societies, and the promotion of peace and prosperity to improve the lives of all Commonwealth citizens. During this Commonwealth Year of Youth, it focuses our efforts on building a better future for the 1.5 billion Commonwealth citizens under the age of 30.
This year also sees Commonwealth member states supporting the Commonwealth of Nations Flag for Peace initiative which was launched last year in December. Commonwealth Day 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 11 March 2013 and outlines the values and aspirations which unite the Commonwealth. This will be the first Commonwealth Day since Her Majesty’s passing and the first presided over by His Majesty King Charles III as King and Head of the Commonwealth.
Reading the Affirmation, ‘pledging ourselves afresh to uphold and serve the values and fellowship of the Commonwealth’, Town Mayor Councillor Rachel Evans BEM raised the flag, with support from Freddie and Megan, head boy and girl from Carbeile Junior School and said “It was an honour today to deliver the pledge and response on behalf of the residents’ of Torpoint. The pledge affirms the Commonwealth’s shared values of peace, democracy and equality and celebrates the association’s diversity.”
The Commonwealth is a voice for small and vulnerable states and a champion for young people. Home to 2.5-billion citizens across both developing and advanced economies, the Commonwealth is 56 countries working together for prosperity, democracy and peace. More information is available at thecommonwealth.org/commonwealth-day