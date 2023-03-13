This year also sees Commonwealth member states supporting the Commonwealth of Nations Flag for Peace initiative which was launched last year in December. Commonwealth Day 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter, which was signed by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 11 March 2013 and outlines the values and aspirations which unite the Commonwealth. This will be the first Commonwealth Day since Her Majesty’s passing and the first presided over by His Majesty King Charles III as King and Head of the Commonwealth.