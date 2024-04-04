A LISKEARD councillor is urging residents to have their say on a “significant highway consultation” which is currently underway.
Persimmon Homes development ‘Trevethan Meadows’ is going through the process to have the roads adopted by Cornwall Highways.
Before that can be done, Highways want to see a number of improvements made including double yellow lines and traffic restrictions.
Cllr Nick Craker said: “Highway changes always raise a huge amount of public interest. It’s important that anyone with a view on these proposals submits it to the consultation. I have received a huge number of comments both strongly for and against the proposal. It’s important everyone has their say before the authorities make their decision.
“I have been pushing for many years to see these roads adopted by Cornwall Highways. It’s important this happens so they can be looked after and managed long-term. We have seen what happens on other developments such as Peppers Park where many roads remain unadopted, and we are all left with legacy issues for decades. I am working hard for Liskeard to see that doesn’t happen on my watch, with any of these new developments.”