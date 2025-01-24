A NORTH Cornwall councillor has called for Cornwall Council to take action to improve the safety of an infamous A30 blackspot.
After Plusha Junction made headlines at the end of 2024, taking three lives within a matter of months, the site along the A30, between Launceston and Bodmin, has been a hot topic for discussion, prompting comment in Parliament and from local councillors.
One councillor who has been at the front of discussion, pushing for change is Cornwall Councillor for Altarnun and Stoke Climsland, Adrian Parsons.
In September 2024, National Highways announced a suite of changes which they believed would improve the safety of the site – including an immediate speed reduction and the closure of a turning lane.
However, despite temporary changes in place, and permanent introductions planned, Cllr Parsons is now calling for action from Cornwall Council.
At a full council meeting, Cllr Parsons pressed the cabinet to consider of a critical safety review at Plusha.
In an impassioned speech, he said: “For too long, inaction has led us to the situation we find ourselves in, where Plusha Junction is now officially the worst accident blackspot in Cornwall. This is why we call on Cornwall Council to actively support the re-evaluation of the 2015 plans for a grade-separated junction on the A30 at Plusha. This would involve developing a scheme and associated business case to secure funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) and eventual implementation in partnership with National Highways.
“National Highways, by their own admission, have recently stated that Plusha Junction has a road traffic collision history which is a matter of concern, and the junction in its current form is not to a standard to safely accommodate an increase in turning movements.
“In 2000, when plans were drawn for a grade-separated junction, it was said that it is necessary to separate crossing and turning traffic from the main road traffic. This is best achieved by constructing a bridge or underpass, which would have cost £2-million. In 2015, another consultation with plans drawn and a cost projection of £12-million again failed to deliver funding.
“The statistics don’t lie as we continue to see an increase in traffic coming in and out of Cornwall, it’s by no coincidence that in the early 2000s, we had a number of slight accidents with two fatalities. As we entered the next decade and the road became busier, the number of serious accidents started to stack up, culminating in the four fatal accidents which we have recently witnessed.”
Following the spate of recent fatal crashes, Cllr Parsons even explained that he had reflected personally, as to what he could have done to prevent these events.
He continued: “At times, I have questioned myself: could I have done more? There are times I think, have I pursued change too hard? After every event, or every time this makes the news, I’m contacted by someone different. Messages from paramedics who have had to deal with the trauma of being first on the scene, retired police officers, those from our fire service, retired highway engineers, local people who have lost friends and neighbours, those who had family members involved, all said this cannot continue, which is why we stick to the cause. National Highways, in my view, had no choice but to make the temporary measures they have, but I, along with many others, am fearful that what they are now proposing to do will not serve us well.
“In no way can you put a monetary value on a life, but when you look at what we have lost to date, that £12-million investment in 2015 would have been money well spent. We hear figures banded around for a grade-separated junction not being affordable. I find them unbelievable. We’re told the cost-benefit doesn’t stack up, yet we have never seen one.
“In some respects, the admission that the initial response from the strategic director was flawed and that none of the conclusions flowed from reliable base data only strengthens the case for the cabinet to approve a full review and fund the initial re-evaluation.”
With road traffic collisions already becoming common-place along the stretch Cllr Parsons has raised further concerns with traffic figures only set to rise amid the nation’s housebuilding targets and especially housebuilding targets in Cornwall.
Addressing the cabinet, he continued: “The measures which National Highways are currently looking at delivering I view as an interim solution to reduce fatalities, as their short term benefits will soon be eroded. Will it make this junction completely safe? Most definitely not. If current trends continue and with housing targets set as they are, in another 15 years what’s frightening is our average daily traffic figures for the A30 will be comparable to peak holiday weekend summer traffic now.”
During the Christmas period, Devon and Cornwall Police carried out just under 17 hours of enforcement, which detected a total of 1,386 offences (drivers not sticking to the lowered limit which has been implemented as a safety measure by Highways).
As well as drivers ignoring the implemented 50mph speed limit, some have even been reported as leaving their vehicles to move cones in order to perform prohibited maneuverers.
So, with all of this continuing why hasn’t more been done by National Highways already?
When contacted by us at the start of the year, Ian Thompson, National Highways South West stakeholder manager, said ‘safety is the first priority’.
He said: “The vast majority of drivers who use our roads every day are sensible and adhere to designated speed limits but there are some who are putting themselves and others at risk by simply ignoring enforceable restrictions.
“Last year (2024), we unveiled plans, in partnership with Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police, to implement a suite of permanent safety measures along the A30 between Kennards House and Five Lanes, which is still subject to funding.
“In the meantime, we have temporarily restricted right-turn traffic movements and reduced the speed limit past the Plusha junction while we finalise a permanent solution.
“We are dismayed by the number of speeding offences, and also an isolated incident in which the traffic management was moved, and we would encourage all motorists to think about their safety and the safety of others.”
However, despite this, the organisation has also said that a permanent solution is subject to funding.
Closing his speech to the council, Cllr Parsons and encouraged the council to do its part in ensuring change is possible at the site.
He said: “Cornwall, by its nature, is out on a limb. To be attractive and competitive, whether for tourism or for business, we need to be accessible. A grade-separated junction at this location would effectively eliminate the likelihood of serious or fatal accidents here.
“It’s clear Cornwall Council needs to take a lead, by being proactive we can provide Cornwall with a reliable and safe strategic road network, which in turn would help drive investment and growth into North Cornwall and beyond. This approach will allow the government to have ready-to-implement schemes as funds become available. We can go to our MP, National Highways, and the Department for Transport and tell them we are ready to do business.”