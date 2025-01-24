He continued: “At times, I have questioned myself: could I have done more? There are times I think, have I pursued change too hard? After every event, or every time this makes the news, I’m contacted by someone different. Messages from paramedics who have had to deal with the trauma of being first on the scene, retired police officers, those from our fire service, retired highway engineers, local people who have lost friends and neighbours, those who had family members involved, all said this cannot continue, which is why we stick to the cause. National Highways, in my view, had no choice but to make the temporary measures they have, but I, along with many others, am fearful that what they are now proposing to do will not serve us well.