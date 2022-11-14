Councillor attended service at East Taphouse
Thursday 17th November 2022 8:00 am
Cornwall Councillor Jane Pascoe and Veteran Mr Mike Scott ()
Jane said: “It was a privilege to lay the Cornwall Council wreath in memory of the fallen at East Taphouse yesterday in the company of Veteran Mr Mike Scott, together with the Chairman Cllr. Carol Spear and Councillors of St Pinnock Parish Council and many villagers.”
