CORNWALL Council has been forced to withdraw a £6-million recruitment drive to staff illegal children homes.
The local authority stated the original post on a government website was incorrect and was withdrawn, although it can still be seen online.
The council withdrew the advertisement, which it says was a ‘questionnaire’, after government officials and Ofsted intervened, according to a report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
Under the heading ‘Staffing For Unregistered Places’, the post on the government’s Find A Tender page clearly states the total value of the contract was £6-million for staff to work at ‘unregistered’ placements at care homes which have not been registered with Ofsted. Operating this type of non-registered care home is a criminal offence.
The Cornwall Council engagement notice stated: “Unregistered placements for children typically arise due to a shortage of suitable, regulated care options for vulnerable children, especially those with complex needs. There is a diminishing number of registered children’s homes willing or able to accommodate children with high or complex needs. This includes children with behavioural challenges, mental health issues or those requiring secure accommodation. Local authorities may need to resort to unregistered placements in emergency situations.
“Whilst Cornwall Council operates a Dynamic Purchase System for children and young people placements (Fostering, Residential and SEND) we do not currently have a DPS for staffing unregistered placements. Therefore, every placement is currently via spot placement and Cornwall Council are looking to potentially formally tender this opportunity.”
The intervention was sparked by a complaint from the Children’s Homes Association, which represents providers of registered children’s homes. Its CEO Dr Mark Kerr said: “The findings are an upsetting reminder of the pressures facing children’s social care – but it’s also disappointing to see the normalisation of illegal, unregistered placements. Unregistered children’s homes are illegal for a reason.
“When local authorities feel forced to break the law, rather than strengthen collaboration to improve sufficiency, it’s the most vulnerable children who pay the price.”
Cornwall Council has stated its £6-million bid was a “soft market test, not a procurement exercise” – and the initial questionnaire included incorrect information and was therefore withdrawn. However, the “preliminary market engagement notice – Procurement Act 2023” on the government’s Find A Tender page is still available to see.
A spokesperson said: “Cornwall Council undertook a soft market test to seek feedback from providers regarding agency staffing solutions for children with complex needs. The purpose of the questionnaire was to explore opportunities for financial efficiencies while maintaining high-quality care and support, particularly in rare situations where a registered children’s home placement cannot be secured.
“Cornwall Council remains firmly committed to avoiding unregistered placements. However, in exceptional and urgent circumstances, we must ensure children receive safe, high-quality care and support where no registered alternatives are available.”
The council added a second questionnaire was issued and avoids any mention of the words ‘unregistered placements’.
The total value is now listed as £2-million for a contract which runs from November 3, 2025 to November 2, 2026 with a possible extension to November 2, 2028.
