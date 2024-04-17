“You can do this by: asking a carrier what exactly is going to happen to your waste and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of appropriately; asking for details of their waste carrier registration; checking if they are registered by searching the Environment Agency's public register of waste carriers; taking note of their registration number; asking for a proper invoice (do not pay cash); never accepting unsolicited offers to have waste taken away; businesses should have appropriate contracts in place for their commercial waste and retain waste transfer notes for any waste taken away.