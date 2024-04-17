CORNWALL Council has warned residents of the consequences of fly tipping following a number of recent incidents.
The warning comes after the council issued two fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping.
A householder in Bude, who was undertaking some renovation work, paid a cold-caller to remove building waste from their home, which was subsequently found dumped in Launceston.
Following the incident, officers from Cornwall Council traced the waste back to the householder, who did not carry out any checks on the cold-caller or take their details, resulting in the householder receiving a fixed penalty notice for £200.
Another incident saw a Bodmin-based business pay an individual to remove commercial waste.
The waste was later found in a layby in Truro. Included in the scrap was information that identified the business it came from.
The business had not been given waste transfer notes and did not record details of the individual who took the rubbish away. It was subsequently issued a fixed penalty notice for £300.
Cornwall Council has issued advice to avoid such penalties and responsibly dispose of waste.
A spokesperson explained: “When hiring individuals or companies to remove waste, businesses and householders must ensure it is disposed of responsibly.
“You can do this by: asking a carrier what exactly is going to happen to your waste and seek evidence that it is going to be disposed of appropriately; asking for details of their waste carrier registration; checking if they are registered by searching the Environment Agency's public register of waste carriers; taking note of their registration number; asking for a proper invoice (do not pay cash); never accepting unsolicited offers to have waste taken away; businesses should have appropriate contracts in place for their commercial waste and retain waste transfer notes for any waste taken away.
“Dumping household, industrial and commercial waste illegally is a serious criminal offence. If prosecuted, fly-tippers can be fined, for which there is no maximum amount, or potentially sent to prison.
“If you see waste being fly tipped, have digital evidence of an offence or can identify where fly-tipped waste has come from, please report it to Cornwall Council.”