An appraisal was carried out by Cornwall Housing in 2021 which concluded that the refurbishment of the building on Looe’s North Road was financially unviable and consequently the property, which was previously four houses, was declared surplus to the council’s needs. With support from Looe councillors Edwina Hannaford and Armand Toms, Three Seas Community Land Trust stepped in and said it would be able to carry out a full refurbishment of the properties at a cost of over £1 million, which it will achieve by grant funding.